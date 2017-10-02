DC Releases New ‘Doomsday Clock’ Trailer

For the second time in two weeks, DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns stepped in front of the camera to talk about Doomsday Clock in a video trailer for the anticipated DC Comics series.

Much as he did at San Diego Comic-Con, Johns spends this trailer talking about the handful of panels released to the public this summer — although, in the trailer, he’s a little more in-depth and a little less jokey about it than he was in July.

“We’ll talk about process, but Gary Frank and I talk for an hour about one panel in this,” Johns told an audience over the summer. “That’s one panel of nine on the page and every single panel we’re doing, every page of this book, every issue of this book, every color Brad is putting in, we’re really trying to tell a big story here.”

Johns said that he would not want to use the Watchmen characters if he believed Doomsday Clock was just a gimmick, and that after introducing the idea of Doctor Manhattan’s impact on the DC Universe in Rebirth, he couldn’t let the payoff devolve into a wink-and-a-nod commentary.

“I was talking to Gary on the way down here this morning,” Johns said. “We talked about a layout he’s doing right now in issue #2, and I love it, I have to say. He loves it. Every minute I spend on Doomsday Clock…I love comics. That’s my heartbeat and my first love forever, and I will never, ever stop loving comics no matter what happens. This has been a joy to work on, a privilege and an honor to work on. I know it’s risky and I know it’s a challenge and I know there’s people out there who think Watchmen shouldn’t be touched — but I have a story to tell, I believe in the story and so does Gary. Gary has a story to tell and we’re going to tell the best damn story we can.”

Doomsday Clock launches this November, with the first issue released to stores the day before Thanksgiving — something that has emotional significance for Johns, who recalls reading comics on the holiday as a child.