DC Releases Poster For Batwheels Animated Series

✖

The characters of DC Comics have made their way into animation in countless different ways, ranging from adult-oriented to decidedly family-friendly affair. The new series Batwheels is expected to be the latest entry in the latter category, with a preschool-oriented series following anthropomorphic versions of the various cars and vehicles of the DC universe. Following the most recent casting updates surrounding Batwheels, HBO Max and Cartoon Network debuted the first official poster for the series. You can check it out below.

Batwheels follows a team of incredible crimefighters who have banded together to oppose evil, combat crime and clean up the streets of Gotham City. They are...okay, they're NOT Batman and Robin. They're the Batwheels – an awesome group of sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl and a host of DC Super Heroes. Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience. Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels – Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing) and Buff (The Bat Truck) – must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. This relatable and aspirational series will follow the journey of this dynamic team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures as well as demonstrate to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship and teamwork.

Batwheels is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register serves as the show's executive producer with Michael G. Stern serving as co-executive producer. Steven Fink produces the series for Bang Zoom Ltd. and Simon J. Smith is the supervising producer. The cast of the series will include Ethan Hawke as Batman, Jacob Bertrand as Bam, Leah Lewis as Batgirl, A.J. Hudson as Duke Thomas, James Arnold Taylor as Toyman, Jess Harnell as Penguin, Kimberly Brooks as the Batcomputer, Mick Wingert as Moe, Lilimar as Batwing, Xolo Mariduena as Snowy the Snowcrawler, and Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman.

"Batwheels is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool," said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC). "I can't wait for all the aspiring super heroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters."

"From Batman: The Animated Series to Teen Titans Go!, superhero storytelling has definitely been one of our superpowers here at Warner Bros. Animation," said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. "We are so excited to bring that expertise over to the preschool space and take something that all kids love, cool vehicles, and give it a turbo boost with Batman!"

What do you think of this new look at Batwheels? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batwheels is set to debut in the fall of 2022 on Cartoon Network and HBO Max's Cartoonito block.