DC Reveals First Look at Bolt in Stunning Black Adam Covers (Exclusive)

DC's new Black Adam series from Christopher Priest and Rafa Sandoval will touch down next week, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy an exclusive look at Black Adam #2 and #4 right here! Black Adam #4 will launch with five stunning covers from series artist Rafa Sandoval as well as Taurin Clarke, Pamela Hoogeboom, and Rafael Sarmento. Sarmento and Sandoval's covers put the newest addition to the series and broader DC Universe in the spotlight, introducing fans to Bolt, and you can check out all of the covers starting on the next slide. Black Adam #4 hits stores on September 20th, and you can find the official description below.

"THERE IS NO REDEMPTION FOR BLACK ADAM. Thousands of years ago, did Black Adam inadvertently create a powerful race who've modeled themselves after the Akkadian pantheon of goddesses and gods? Or is he being gaslighted, taunted by illusions, by one of his many enemies? Theo Teth-Adam finds only more questions when he is lured to the Akkadian Hightower and given a cryptic message. Meanwhile, Adam has dispatched Etrigan the Demon, an unlikely ally, to either train his youthful successor or kill him.

BLACK ADAM #4

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and TAURIN CLARKE

1:25 variant cover by PAMELA HOOGEBOOM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22"

ComicBook.comm had the chance to talk to Priest all about the big first issue, including Black Adam's successor Malik and how Tete-Adam is approaching him.

"Malik represents... He represents Black Adam's second chance, Black Adam's origin, for those of you who don't know is that the wizard Shazam chose this slave boy named Aman to receive the Shazam power and to be his champion. And Teth-Adam is Aman's uncle, and Teth-Adam helped Aman escape slavery. And so Shazam was like, 'Well, okay, well...' and Aman decided he wanted to share the power with his uncle. 'Why don't we both have the power, and we'll be like Batman and Robin,' and Teth-Adam's like, 'Okay, cool.' So Shazam says, 'Speak my name, and you both shall receive the power', And at the moment that he spoke the Shazam word, Teth-Adam reached around and snapped the boy's neck, and killed him, because he wanted to power for himself," Priest said.

