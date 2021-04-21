DC Reveals New Booster Gold and Blue Beetle Series

✖

Booster Gold creator Dan Jurgens will return to the character in a new, monthly miniseries titled Blue and Gold. Set to launch in July, the comic will feature art by Ryan Sook, who provided some of the art on the Superman titles when Jurgens was writing Action Comics during DC's "Rebirth" era. Jurgens wrote and drew Booster Gold's first ongoing series in the '80s, and in 2006 provided the art on almost every issue of Booster Gold vol. 2. After an initial arc by writers Geoff Johns and Jeff Katz, Jurgens would write most issues of the rest of the series.

The cover for the first issue, which you can see below, also features Skeets, Booster Gold's flying security droid from the future. This is particularly notable because it's relatively rare for both Booster and Skeets to appear in the same stories, with the two trading off as Booster's conscience and voice of reason.

Jurgens's take on Booster has always been more heroic and less goofy than the portrayal in Justice League International by Keith Giffen and JM DeMatteis, but he has also been told us in the that a characters like Booster -- a scoundrel from the future armed with stolen technology, a time machine and a robot pal named Skeets, is intent on making a name for himself in the past -- doesn't work if you don't embrace at least a little bit of humor.

(Photo: DC)

It was during the Justice League run that Blue Beetle and Booster Gold became best friends in the comics and inseparable in the imaginations of many fans. And while there has been a call from fans for a Blue & Gold series since at least the mid-'90s this miniseries will represent the first time it has come to fruition.

Jurgens has written Ted Kord, aka Blue Beetle, less than he has Booster, although between various event comics Jurgens has worked on, and his run on Justice League America, fans got to know his take on the character. In the release for the series, Ted is described as "the inheritor of a proud legacy of crimefighting [with] no powers to speak of, but who carried on the Blue Beetle legacy with just his wits and his fists [and] is armed with a whole lot of gadgets and a sharp sense of humor!

Blue & Gold will be a limited eight-issue miniseries by Dan Jurgens and Ryan Sook launching this July. You can see the official synopsis for the series and the solicitation text for the first issue below.

Desperate to regain the spotlight, Booster Gold looks to attract the public’s (and Justice League’s) attention the same way any washed-up, second-rate hero would — social media. The not-so-tech-savvy hero from the 25th century enlists the help of his best friend, Blue Beetle, who possesses both the money and the brains to help his old pal navigate the scary world of internet influencers.

(Photo: DC)

Watch out, evildoers, our heroes are live and online!

Don’t miss Dan Jurgens’s triumphant return to Booster Gold, teaming with all-star artist Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes), telling a tale filled with heart…and maybe even redemption for DC’s two favorite underdogs!

Blue & Gold #1 (of 8) by Dan Jurgens and Ryan Sook arrives on July 20 with a cover by Sook ($3.99) and a card stock variant cover by Dave Johnson ($4.99).