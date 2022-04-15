DC Just Revived a VERY Obscure Character After Decades-Long Absence

DC’s Infinite Frontier initiative has been zigging and zagging in some interesting ways, telling a story that hasn’t been afraid to dive into the more specific echelons of DC canon. That has especially been the case for the stories centered around the “omniverse”, which have used multiversal storytelling to weave surprising characters in and out of events. This week’s Flashpoint Beyond #0 took that mindset to new heights, with a story that not only changed the way fans might have looked at the original Flashpoint event, but reintroduced a long-dormant character within DC lore. Spoilers for Flashpoint Beyond #0 from Geoff Johns, Eduardo Risso, Trish Mulvihill, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!

The vast majority of the issue follows Thomas Wayne / Batman as he realizes that his Earth remains unchanged, despite helping Earth-1’s Barry Allen reverse his time-traveling shenanigans during the events of Flashpoint. Thomas grows disillusioned and desperate about that fact, especially since it means that his son, Bruce Wayne, is still dead. After a series of last-ditch attempts from Thomas to change things back and make sense of the “Divine Continuum” that makes up time and space, the issue showcases two epilogues — the second of which shows Bruce Wayne looking into the same things as Thomas. Bruce can be seen talking to a figure who warns that his and Thomas’ efforts could threaten “all of space and time.” On the last page of the issue, we see who the figure is — Corky Baxter, who is sitting on top of the Batmobile and warning that Rip Hunter and the Time Masters will have to deal with the mess Bruce is about to make.

Initially created by Jack Miller and Ruben Moreira in 1959’s Showcase #20, Corky is a young boy who is the younger brother of Bonnie Baxter, a member of the Time Masters. Corky often caused trouble for Rip and the other Time Masters, including one instance where he traveled back to the prehistoric era on his own and was nearly killed by dinosaurs. This incident made it harder for Corky to time travel with the team, and he eventually committed suicide because of it. In the years since, his appearances in any DC Comic have essentially been nonexistent, outside of some brief, out of continuity appearances in 2000’s Superman and Batman: World’s Funnest, and a 2017 issue of Scooby-Doo! Team Up.

With that in mind, the idea of Corky being brought back into DC lore — with Bonnie, Rip, and the rest of the Time Masters seemingly following suit — is definitely interesting. By and large, the original roster of the Time Masters operated within pre-Flashpoint stories, with Rip Hunter later forming a superhero-filled version of the team following the events of Final Crisis. While Rip himself has dipped in and out of DC continuity (and DC television) in recent years, the idea that he could be getting his original band back together, and that they could have powerful enough ramifications to stop whatever Thomas and Bruce do to the “Divine Continuum”, is certainly interesting.

