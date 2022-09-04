DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Wants a Superman & Lois Crossover

The end of Season 2 of Superman & Lois made it official: the three remaining DC superhero live action series on The CW all take place on different Earths. That means that the heroes of The Flash, set on Earth-Prime of the network's Arrowverse, Superman & Lois, and DC's Stargirl — revealed at the end of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover to exist on Earth-2 — don't exactly have the opportunity to interact with one another. However, for Stargirl herself Brec Bassinger, that doesn't mean there aren't crossovers she would like to see. Bassinger recently told Looper (via Collider) that she would like to see Stargirl work with Superman.

"I totally can see our shows mixing," Bassinger said of a crossover between DC's Stargirl and Superman & Lois. "Superman's one of the most iconic superheroes ever. It'd be really cool for Stargirl and Superman to work together."

While that would make for an interesting team up — both heroes are known for their optimism and devotion to doing the right thing and believing in others — it's one that seems unlikely. Not only do the two shows film in different locations with DC's Stargirl filmed in Georgia and Superman & Lois filmed in Vancouver, but it would also require for one of the heroes to visit another world as Superman & Lois' Season 2 finale established that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is on his own world, one in which he's the only hero.

But Superman isn't the only Kryptonian that Bassinger said she'd like to see Stargirl team up with, either. She also noted that she'd love to see Stargirl and Supergirl have a team up as well, though it's another somewhat unlikely pairing given that Supergirl ended its run in 2021.

"From the very beginning, I said I've wanted to see Supergirl and Stargirl team up because [they would be the] most iconic female power duo," Bassinger said. "I feel like they would get along and push each other and support each other. From the very beginning I've said Supergirl and Stargirl."

Even though crossovers with Superman & Lois and Supergirl may not necessarily be in the cards, Bassinger has teased that there is a possible "crossover cameo" somewhere in the DC Universe, though nothing has been set in stone just yet.

"So, I do know just talking to Geoff [Johns], our showrunner… nothing specific to The Flash, but other things, there is still talks going on [about] a small crossover cameo situation. And we're actually working on schedules, so I'm hoping it works out because, clearly, last time it did not. But I'd say stay optimistic they're still pushing for it," Bassinger told The Flash Podcast.

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Would you like to see Stargirl crossover with the remaining DC shows on The CW? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!