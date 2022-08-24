Brec Bassinger Teases Possible Stargirl "Crossover Cameo"

We're just a week away from the Season 3 premiere of DC's Stargirl and while both The Flash and Superman & Lois will return to The CW in 2023, Stargirl will be the only DC hero on the network this fall as Courtney Whitmore and her friends in the JSA take on new challenges in Blue Valley, Nebraska — including living side by side with their former enemies as well as a murder mystery they will need to work together to solve. But DC's Stargirl also comes at an interesting time for the network's DC-inspired shows. Superman & Lois' Season 2 finale revealed that that series takes place on an entirely different Earth than the network's long-running Arrowverse and on top of that The Flash, Earth-Prime's last remaining series, will enter its final season in Season 9. These shifts certainly seem to rule out much in the way of an crossovers, but Stargirl's Brec Bassinger tells The Flash Podcast that while nothing is actually in the cards at the moment, there have been some talk of there being some sort of "crossover cameo", somewhere in the DC Universe.

"So, I do know just talking to Geoff [Johns], our showrunner… nothing specific to The Flash, but other things, there is still talks going on [about] a small crossover cameo situation. And we're actually working on schedules, so I'm hoping it works out because, clearly, last time it did not. But I'd say stay optimistic they're still pushing for it."

Bassinger has previously said that she's excited for the possibility of crossovers. Last season, she told ComicBook.com that she was excited for there to be crossovers with the larger Arrowverse, especially with John Wesley Shipp's Season 2 appearance as the Golden Age Flash and member of the original JSA, something that itself functioned as a bit of a mini crossover.

"I'm freaking pumped," Bassinger said. "I booked the show three years ago, the first thing people told me, 'Oh, you might get to crossover,' And not only that, there've been a couple of conversations where there've been like talks of me going on other shows and crossing over and nothing has panned out. And I'm just like so excited. So, when Geoff [Johns, series creator] told me, I was just excited to have someone else on our show because we have so much on Stargirl now. I always want to welcome that to anyone and everyone, but opening that door, I was like, 'Well, it's about time.'"

DC's Stargirl will also be occupying a new time slot, in a sense, when it returns for Season 3. The first two seasons of the series were both summer releases, but Season 3 will debut on Wednesday nights as part of The CW's fall lineup, albeit earlier than the rest of the network's shows with a premiere date of August 31st. More than that, it will be the only DC superhero show airing this fall. Both The Flash and Superman & Lois won't debut until midseason and Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were cancelled earlier this year.

DC's Stargirl returns Wednesday, August 31st at 8/7c on The CW.