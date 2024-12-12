DC Teases Identity of Mystery Justice League Killer in The Question: All Along The Watchtower Preview

DC kicked off a brand new era for its premiere team with Justice League Unlimited, and the team has never been more powerful. The flipside to that is there are already some cracks showing from within, with one of its own working for Inferno, and more of those cracks showed in The Question: All Along The Watchtower when a dead body was discovered inside the Watchtower. Now the mystery continues to unfold in DC’s new preview of The Question: All Along The Watchtower #2, which teases not only the return of The Eradicator but also that the killer might just be someone very close to Renee…and seriously, there’s no way it’s Batwoman…right?

Renee Montoya has a difficult task as head of security for The Watchtower, but now she’s also investigating a murder that took place underneath the noses of the most powerful beings in the world, so the stakes are pretty high. The new preview shows that Eradicator makes his debut in the series and isn’t exactly looking too happy about things, though his role in what’s happening isn’t very clear at the moment.

We then get a look at the crime scene and Montoya’s investigation, followed by another page where Montoya is approached by Batwoman. As mentioned in the first issue, Montoya wasn’t aware she would even have a team in this position with the League, let alone have her ex as one of those team members. It’s proved to be a bit awkward to say the least, and things would assuredly become much worse if Montoya then had to deal with Batwoman actually being the killer. You can find the full solicit below.

The Question: All Along The Watchtower #2

Written By Alex Segura

Art and Cover By Cian Tormey

Variant Covers By Jorge Fornes and Lucio Parillo

$3.99 US – 32 Pages – Variant $4.99 US

On Sale 12/18/24

As the Justice League Watchtower reels from a grisly murder, the Question must face a dark reality: that the main suspect in the brutal crime could be someone close to her! But as Renee digs into the unsavory mystery, she’s derailed by an unexpected – and powerful – new foe. But are the killing and surprise attacked related? If so, who’s pulling the strings? The Question must navigate clues and double crosses to get to the truth…if she can survive that long.

If you haven’t read the first issue yet, here’s the official description of the big first issue. “Who watches the Watchtower? In the wake of Absolute Power, the Justice League Unlimited has created a haven for all heroes—but can they keep it secure? Enter Renee Montoya, reeling from an abrupt end to her time in Go-tham and looking for a place to hang her hat. But the Trinity didn’t bring her up to the Watchtower to relax—there’s a dark threat bubbling underneath the surface, and only the Question and her ad hoc support team stand a chance of figuring out who the problem is before it’s too late.”

The Question: All Along the Watchtower #2 will hit comic stores on December 18th.

