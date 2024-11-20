The Question: All Along the Watchtower Review – The Sheriff of DC’s All In Era Has Arrived

With DC’s All In, the Justice League is more expansive than ever, ready to tackle any threat that comes their way. An unlimited roster also brings its own challenges, and DC’s Trinity has now entrusted The Question to deal with those challenges and more mysterious threats from within. The premise alone is rife with opportunities for compelling storytelling, and that’s even before bringing in some of Renee Montoya’s complex past into the thick of it. Coupled with stakes that will have ramifications on the very new dynamic amongst DC heroes, you’ve got a series that still feels true to its lead character while feeling like it also matters to the bigger picture, and it’s a complete home run.

Unquestionably The Question

It’s quickly apparent that this creative team is in lock step with each other on a truly impressive level. Alex Segura gets things moving early, moving Montoya into the new status quo and filling in the gaps as the story moves forward. History matters though, and Montoya’s internal monologue brings needed context and a welcome helping of Montoya’s trademark sarcastic wit and charm. Interactions with Batman, Wonder Woman, Animal Man, and the Beetles (of the Blue variety) are a mix of delightful and awkward, and that’s before we get to the biggest wild card.

That would be Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, and Questions fans know just how much history her inclusion brings to the forefront. Her presence makes things 10 times more complicated for Renee, though Segura introduces her in a way that is still easy to grasp for those newer to their story.

This is all in the midst of a larger narrative that exists within the League and the growing metropolis that is the new Watchtower, and both elements work in tandem. Montoya helps ground the mysterious League-wide threat premise and gives the concept its soul, with interactions and approaches that feel intrinsically human amongst all the super powered chaos that surrounds her. Her role in this story also showcases Montoya as an equal to these larger than life figures, and her actions and purpose feel like they truly matter on this grand scale.

None of this works mind you if Cian Tormey and Romulo Fajardo Jr. aren’t delivering on an A class level, and they have no issues cruising at that high level throughout the entire issue. The Question is effortlessly cool in every single scene, even when her thoughts convey she is anything but comfortable. Tormey and Fajardo’s skills are also ever present in the villains, because if you told me that Conduit….CONDUIT, would be that menacing in this day and age, I would never have believed you. He is though, and that’s a credit to this team’s amazing talents.

The Question: All Along the Watchtower #1 delivers a story that takes advantages of The Question’s unique strengths while also raising her status in a story that feels like it matters on a grand scale, and it’s hard to get any better than that.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published By: DC Comics

Written By: Alex Segura

Illustrated By: Cian Tormey

Colored By: Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Lettered By: Willie Schubert

What did you think of The Question: All Along the Watchtower?