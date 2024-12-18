DC Teases Jason Todd’s Shocking Role in Batman Hush 2

Few sequels are as anticipated as DC’s recently announced Batman: H2SH (or Hush 2), and things will kick off in just a few months. The story will start up in Batman #158 on March, 26th 2025, and then will run through Batman #163, and while there’s still plenty of mystery regarding Hush’s return, today DC revealed some absolutely stunning variant covers and our first look at several interior pages from the issue. They also revealed one particularly revealing cover for Batman #159, which shows an angry Jason Todd armed with twin SMGs as Joker and Batman are lying on the ground surrounded by bullet casings. You can check out all of the covers below.

Jason Todd had a huge presence in the original Hush, despite not actually being in the series. Hush would use Jason’s death and implied resurrection to mess with Batman’s mind throughout the series, though ironically Jason would actually return to the living shortly thereafter.

Now it seems he has a role to play in the sequel, but things have rarely been more complicated between Batman and Red Hood, especially after the battle for Gotham between Batman and most of his Bat-Family. A Batman under the influence of Zur-En-Arrh would cause Batman to infect Red Hood with a fear-inducing serum that caused him to become paralyzed with fear when his heart rate would increase, which meant that just about any situation involving being a vigilante.

They did come to terms on some things, but that’s obviously going to be something Hush would target. Hush 2 has also teased the involvement of The Joker, so if that is happening, Red Hood will obviously have some issues there as well, as Joker is the man who killed him and his mother during his death in Death in the Family.

As for the rest of Hush 2, the series is going to launch with some gorgeous variant covers. Batman #158, which is written by Jeph Loeb with art and a main cover by Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, will also feature variant covers by J. Scott Campbell, Gabriele Dell’otto, Dan Mora, Lee Bermejo, Simone Di Meo, Tony S. Daniel and Sean Gordon Murphy (with a special DC Showcase Variant cover), and Lee, Williams and Sinclair will also be delivering new variants as well, including a connecting gatefold variant cover.

There will also be special DC Hush 2 variant covers through February of 2025 from artists Mitch Gerads, Kaare Andrews, Dustin Nguyen, Leirix, Jorge Fornés, Giuseppe Camuncol,i and Tyler Kirkham. DC is also reprinting the original Hush series as Facsimile Editions, and these will release in 2025 as well, starting with Batman #608 and Batman #609 in January.

Batman: H2SH kicks off in Batman #158, which launches on March 26th, 2025.

Are you excited for Batman: H2SH?