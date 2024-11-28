DC Reveals New Costume and First Targets in Hush 2 Prelude

Batman: Hush has become a beloved story in its twenty years of existence. The twelve-issue epic is a Batman greatest hits album, one that revolves around the identity of new villain Hush. The story teamed writer Jeph Loeb and artist Jim Lee, an all-star team that took readers on a ride. The reunion of the team for Hush 2 has got fans talking, and readers can’t wait for issue #158 when the story starts. Chip Zdarsky’s run on the Caped Crusader has been a blockbuster, but this is the Batman story that has everyone excited. DC fans got their first taste of the new story this week.

Justice League Unlimited #1 is a must-read for DC fans, and its Hush 2 preview is the icing on an already delicious cake. This four-page preview reintroduces readers to the character and makes a change to Hush – a new costume. On top of that, he looks to be preparing a list of targets, going through the members of the Batman family in his hideout. This whole thing is extremely cryptic, perfectly replicating the feel of the original story, but looking closer can reveal some hints as to what Hush’s opening salvos of revenge are going to be.

Hush’s Next Phase

Hush’s look is much different than it was before. Hush’s original look was a bit more ramshackle – a shabby overcoat and bandages, with a black and red costume underneath. His new look is much more considered. His overcoat looks like black leather and it looks way better than the old one. There’s red piping on the shoulder. Underneath, his costume looks entirely different from other versions of his costume and has an armored look to it. There’s a red bandolier and an H-adorned belt. There’s something about Hush’s new costume that very much has a Batman feel to it. This could speak to his attitude in this new story – an all-around more martial look, one that shows how serious he’s taking things this time.

Throughout the preview, Hush quotes Aristotle, speaking about what tyrants do and looking at different game pieces, each one representing a member of the Batman family. He first picks up Batman’s piece, then moves on. He picks up Huntress and Red Hood, knocks over Alfred, moves Catwoman, Gordon, Batgirl, and Talia, crushes Damian’s piece, and touches Nightwing’s. On the two-page spread that ends the story, he stabs Joker’s pictures.

Looking closer at all of this, it seems like he’s going back to his old ways, moving pieces around the board to affect Batman. There are two big clues about his game: the crushed Robin and the stabbed Joker. Tommy Elliott going after Damian makes sense; if he really wants to hurt Batman, going after his son is the perfect way to do it and it plays into Hush’s hatred of family, as well as his jealousy of Bruce. Batman’s training his son, honing him into a hero. Maybe Hush wishes he had that. Maybe he wants to break Damian and transform him?

The stabbing of the Joker picture is also significant. Going after the Joker puts Batman into an interesting spot since he can’t allow anyone to kill the Joker and will definitely try to save him, but it’s always a dangerous proposition because the Joker will go at him given half a chance. The Joker may not be a member of Batman’s family, but he’s thematically important. Could Hush be trying to make Batman choose who to save? Robin or Joker?

Hush’s Next Attack Promises To Be A Shocker

DC Comics

The Hush 2 preview does a great job of being cryptic while also being pregnant with meaning. Hush’s original crusade against Batman was a multi-faceted assault against the hero. He was able to get everyone to dance to his tune and it looks like there’s going to be more of that. Hush is a master manipulator of events and people, something this preview hints at. Looking at the two people he targeted – crushing Robin and stabbing Joker – could point to where he begins his assault: targeting two of the pillars of Batman. Beyond being his son, Robin represents the hope of Batman – the vital sidekick who is his heir, the next generation. Joker represents Batman’s greatest fear. Hush going after Batman’s hope and his fear is an interesting idea and seems right up Hush’s alley.

Hush’s new costume speaks to how serious he is this time around. His costume is altogether more considered and a more combat-oriented look. It’s extremely simple, yet it speaks volumes about his preparation. Hush has lost every battle against Batman, so his being more prepared for the fight to come makes sense. It’s yet another clue to what may be coming. Hush has a plan and he’s ready for the worst that Batman can throw at him.