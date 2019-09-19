Titans Season 2: Best Look At Nightwing Costume Yet

Titans‘ second season is off to a fun start on DC Universe, and there are sure to be a ton of developments as the team continues to mature. One of the biggest questions that fans had heading into this stretch of episodes was if Nightwing would be making an appearance this season. Well, DC has delivered the most clear look at the character so far as Dick Grayson continues down the path of becoming the more mature version of his superhero identity.

Photos of Brenton Thwaites in the black and blue costume popped up on the Internet this week. Fans quickly lost their minds over the seeming confirmation of Nightwing’s presence in the story this season. Grayson might be trying to give up his mantle of Robin, but the vigilante bug still has it’s pinchers firmly attached to the young hero. The appearance of Bruce Wayne so early in Season 2 on looms even larger now that people expect his first sidekick to make the leap to his second identity.

View this post on Instagram New Look At #NightWing’s Suit! 😱 A post shared by 💥UNITE💥 (@dc.marvel.unite) on Sep 19, 2019 at 11:58am PDT

Minka Kelly continues to give the fans glimpses of what they want, even if the company itself can’t be thrilled at the reveal ahead of whenever they had planned to roll it out. There were other surprises at play as well in those images as Rose Wilson is rocking a fantastic new Ravager costume as well. Now, fans don’t know what episodes these moments come from, but the simple confirmation that they will happen is enough for most people watching the show.

Jason Todd will finally be allowed to grow into his own version of Robin as Grayson will be leaving the red and black alone for good. There was only one way for this to go, and weirdly enough it echoes a bit of the Young Justice trajectory for the former Batman sidekick. The season finale is a ways away at this point and there could be another factor that spurs on the change in Grayson as the episodes progress.

Greg Walker is the showrunner for Titans, and he spoke to Comicbook.com ahead of the new season. He was sure to tease fans who wanted more of Grayson, and specifically more of him in his more mature form as Nightwing. It sounds like those that were clamoring for it in season one are about to get their wish.

“It’s in the shadows, so stay tuned if you really want Nightwing information this season, I think you’ll be satisfied by the end of the year,” Walker teased.

Don’t think that the interview would conclude without someone asking about Bruce Wayne’s role in all of this as most of the equipment and training that Dick Grayson received came straight from the Dark Knight. Wayne’s influence will only increase as things roll forward.

“Well Bruce was a huge character on our show last year, you just didn’t see him, I mean for the most part. For Dick, he was omnipresent and it felt like we really needed to dive into Dick’s relationship with Bruce to really understand Dick better,” Walker continued.

He concluded, “I was really excited as a writer to go into Bruce Wayne. There’s been so much done about Batman but there’s not a ton about being Bruce Wayne… Bruce is really awesome at being Batman, he’s kind of crappy at being Bruce. We wanted to work on Bruce Wayne trying to restore that relationship with Dick in a way get back to an updated version of father and son.”

New episodes of Titans air every Friday on DC Universe.