DC To Unveil 100th Batman: Black and White Statue at San Diego Comic Con

In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Batman, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC Collectibles announced today that the 100th Batman Black and White statue in the popular ongoing DC Collectibles line will be unveiled at the forthcoming San Diego Comic-Con Museum on July 17. A special over 6-foot life-size version of the Todd McFarlane-designed statue will be revealed during a special ceremony recognizing DC’s iconic Super Hero, Batman, the inaugural inductee into the Comic-Con Museum Hall of Fame.

The milestone #100 statue is based off McFarlane’s own cover of Batman issue #423. As with the previous 99 in the series, McFarlane’s design, reinforces the core value of DC Collectibles to represent the printed page in 3D form and pays homage to Batman’s rich legacy.

Guests of the Museum will also have the rare opportunity to see the current 100-statue series throughout the week as part of The Batman Experience Powered by AT&T at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park. Not only will #100 be revealed with its special life-size version, but #99 by Doug Mahnke will be making its first public appearance.

Following the Comic-Con Museum launch event titled, “The Gathering” which will feature a “black carpet reception,” the life-size #100 Black & White statue will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Comic-Con Museum.

“To simply be a part of the 80th anniversary of a character that has always held such a special place in my heart is an honor,” McFarlane said. “But in designing this statue I truly feel like I’m adding to Batman’s legacy and in the process benefitting a hall of fame that will become an institution both for comic fans and the San Diego community.”

DC Collectibles will give fans even more super-sized experiences and opportunities during Comic-Con week with:

DC Collectibles will hold its annual panel, moderated by Samm Levine, in Room 9 on July 18 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. PT. Led by Executive Creative Director Jim Fletcher, the panel will also consist of special guests Todd McFarlane and Jake Castorena. From limited edition statues and action figures to prop replicas, busts, and vinyls fans can join the DC Collectibles crew to hear the latest exclusive news about what’s coming and how each designer turns their amazing ideas into fan-favorite items.

DC Collectibles will once again highlight new and never before seen sculpts and figures on the Comic Con floor this year in the all new DC and WB mega booth #4545. A few of the notable items to be displayed will include:

Batman Black and White #99 and #100

Batman Animated: The Adventures Continue Action Figures

DC Artists Alley: Aquaman by Chris Uminga and The Joker by Brandt Peters

DC Essentials: Batman, Poison Ivy, Superman (Black Suit) and Bizarro

DC Cover Cover Girls

Joelle Jones completes her run with the beautiful Catwoman Wedding Statue

Frank Cho takes over the line with his own take on the classic Batgirl

And Many More!

Warner Bros. Consumer Products in partnership with DC, is launching a partnership with Visa and UMB Bank to bring fans a collection of Ultimate Hero Rewards credit cards. Fans can apply at the Warner Bros./DC booth and choose from several DC Power card designs that feature DC characters including Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, The Flash, Harley Quinn, The Justice League and more. Fans can also visit DCPowerVisa.com to learn more.

Cardholders can earn Ultimate Hero Rewards points that can be redeemed for exclusive items, merchandise and experiences. Additional perks include 10% off a DC Universe annual streaming service subscription, 10% off of purchases made through ShopDCEntertainment.com and 20% off Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood and merchandise. Images of each card are available here.