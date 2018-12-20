The DC Universe 10th Anniversary Blu-ray Box Set is Cheaper Than Ever

The DC Universe 10th Anniversary Collection is a dream Blu-ray set for fans of DC’s animated movies, packing a total of 30 films and tons of extras inside. If you were on the fence about buying it, now would be the time to pull the trigger because Amazon has a one-day deal going that dropped the price to $98.99 – an all-time low. It cost $300 when it was released last November, so this is a pretty incredible bargain. Needless to say, it would make for a spectacular gift for a DC fan. Just make sure to grab it before the end of the day today, December 17th.

In addition to the 30 films, the set also contains newly released commemorative editions of Wonder Woman and Justice League: The New Frontier as well as all five “DC Showcase” animated shorts – The Spectre, Green Arrow, Jonah Hex, Catwoman and Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam. Plus, there’s over two hours of new special features. It even comes with a 40-page adult coloring book and three collector coins to sweeten the deal. The full list of films in the set are listed below.

• SUPERMAN: DOOMSDAY

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE NEW FRONTIER

• BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHT

• WONDER WOMAN COMMEMORATIVE EDITION

• GREEN LANTERN: FIRST FLIGHT

• SUPERMAN/BATMAN: PUBLIC ENEMIES

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON TWO EARTHS

• BATMAN: UNDER THE RED HOOD

• SUPERMAN/BATMAN: APOCALYPSE

• ALL-STAR SUPERMAN

• GREEN LANTERN: EMERALD KNIGHTS

• BATMAN: YEAR ONE

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: DOOM

• SUPERMAN VS. THE ELITE

• THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS, PART 1

• THE DARK KNIGHTS RETURNS, PART 2

• SUPERMAN: UNBOUND

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE FLASHPOINT PARADOX

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: WAR

• SON OF BATMAN

• BATMAN: ASSAULT ON ARKHAM

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: THRONE OF ATLANTIS

• BATMAN VS. ROBIN

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: GODS AND MONSTERS

• BATMAN: BAD BLOOD

• JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. TEEN TITANS

• BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE

• JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK

• TEEN TITANS: THE JUDAS CONTRACT

• BATMAN AND HARLEY QUINN

If you want to round out the collection, the current list of DC Universe movies released after the set was produced include the following: Gotham by Gaslight / Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay / The Death of Superman / Reign of the Supermen (Pre-Order – 40% off).

