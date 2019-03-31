DC Universe Set to Add Entire DC Comics Library

WonderCon held a few different surprises for DC Comics fans, including one especially noteworthy item regarding its DC Universe service. At the convention, DC revealed a few additional features for their streaming service, including the fact that soon members will be able to check out all of DC’s comic output over the past 80 years on the app. That’s a huge addition to the service, and fans can start seeing books available on DC Universe starting in April. Comics released will include any issue aside from ones released in the last 12 months, which will be the standard going forward as well.

DC Universe Senior Vice President and General Manager Sam Ades explained that the feature really had to do with how often it was requested by fans, though recent reports have also hinted that the streaming service hasn’t has had issues bringing in new subscribers. There’s probably truth to both, but Ades thinks fans will enjoy the increased library of comics to choose from regardless.

“From the time DC Universe launched last year, our fans have loved the comic experience and have asked us for just one thing – more! The expansion to thousands of titles in January 2019 was a first step in our goal to deliver on that request, to provide DC Universe members full access to the pantheon of DC’s epic Super Hero stories,” Ades said. “We’re thrilled to respond to our fans yet again with the incredible value of the ultimate DC digital comics library.”

The service is currently available for $7.99, and when you throw in the addition of all of those comics the value of the service increases tenfold. The service is already home to exclusive shows like Titans and Doom Patrol, and Swamp Thing and the recently revealed Star-Girl are also on the way. Titans season 2 will also be coming back later this year, and the animated Harley Quinn series is also coming down the pike. The SYFY series Krypton will also have a home on DC Universe, with season 1 showing up there later this year.

Marvel already has this type of program set up with their Marvel Unlimited service, though that service is strictly comics. DC Universe is cheaper than Marvel Unlimited and continues to add more shows and projects, so it remains to be seen if it will up the price to be more in line with Marvel’s offering.

