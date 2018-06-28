DC Universe Teases Big Announcement

It sounds like big news is on the horizon for fans eagerly awaiting the launch of DC Universe.

A new video teaser reveals that an announcement concerning the DC Universe digital subscription service will be made tomorrow, June 28th.

Here’s the tease, which simply states “We’ve got big news…”

Big news coming tomorrow from #DCUniverse streaming service.

“We can’t wait either! We’re just a day away from something BIG!”

Source @TheDCUniverse pic.twitter.com/diQUIyA65G — DC Films 🌊⚡ (@DCEUnited) June 27, 2018

There’s a number of things that this new announcement could be. One is a launch date for the service. Another is a new show being added to its lineup. Judging by the cover art floating through the video’s background, it seems like it might have to do with what kind of library of DC Entertainment content will be found on DC Universe when it does launch.

Here’s how DC Entertainment has described the DC Universe service so far:

“DC Universe is the ultimate DC membership. This first-of-its-kind, digital experience was created just for DC fans.”

So far, the service has announced several new streaming shows. These include:

Titans, which is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, and Warner Bros TV, and is expected to debut later this year. The series is based on the Teen Titans comics and the cast includes Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, and Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly as Hawk and Dove.

Young Justice: Outsiders, the third season of the popular animated Young Justice season that previously aired on Cartoon Network. Returning cast members include Khary Payton as Aqualad, Danica McKellar as Miss Martian, Nolan North as Superboy and Superman, and Alyson Stoner as Batgirl.

A new Harley Quinn animated series. Aimed at adult audiences, the half-hour series is created by Powerless executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey.

There is also a Swamp Thing television series, from the mind of Aquaman movie director James Wan, a Doom Patrol series from Greg Berlanti and Geoff Johns, and a Superman prequel titled Metropolis.

While further details haven’t yet to be revealed, it is expected that the DC Universe service will include more content than just these original series, such as classic animated series based on DC Comics characters.

What do you hope the announcement will be? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to check back tomorrow for coverage of what this announcement ends up being.