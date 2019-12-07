DC Universe Debuts First Stargirl Teaser Trailer

The next new series coming to expand the budding DC Universe is set to debut in 2020, and now the streaming service has revealed the first look at the superhero series Stargirl! The show is set to premiere sometime in the Spring of 2020 and was recently announced to be airing with on The CW after it’s streaming dates, making it the first of its kind in a new partnership between the new network and the DC Universe streaming service. And now we know what to expect from the visuals of the new series, as we finally have our first teaser trailer!

The clip shows a lineup of teens, including the titular Stargirl, standing in front of lockers. We then hear the voice of the Courney Whitmore saying “The staff chose me, and I choose you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stargirl is shaping up to be unlike anything else we have seen on DC Universe thus far. While animated series like Young Justice and Harley Quinn have been more light hearted than the live-action series including Titans, Swamp Thing, and Doom Patrol, this one appears to be a unique blend of the two extremes while focusing on a new group of teenaged characters.

Series showrunner Geoff Johns previously spoke about the impending debut of Stargirl, a character he put on the map during his DC Comics runs on Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. and JSA; the producer praised actress Brec Bassinger for her approach to the role.

“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” said Johns back when the series was announced. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

Stargirl has previously appeared in series such as Smallville and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, but this version will be completely different and will refresh the character (and the Justice Society) for a whole new audience.

Stargirl is currently set to debut on DC Universe and on The CW sometime in the Spring of 2020.

Are you excited for the debut of Stargirl? Be sure to let us know in the comments!

Update: DC has requested we remove the video, but a description of the teaser has been provided above!