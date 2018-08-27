Alexandra Daddario Reportedly Auditioned for ‘Doom Patrol’ Role

True Detective and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario reportedly auditioned for an undisclosed role in DC Universe original series Doom Patrol, claims Caleb Williams of Omega Underground.

Kelsey Grammer, who portrayed blue-furred mutant Beast in X-Men: The Last Stand and who is best known for his role as eccentric radio psychiatrist Doctor Frasier Crane, has already boarded the series as The Chief.

If cast, Daddario would join Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) as Robotman, Dwain Murphy (Star Trek: Discovery) as Negative Man, April Bowlby (Two and a Half Men) as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero (Orange is the New Black) as Crazy Jane, and Joivan Wade (The First Purge) as Cyborg.

The series acts as a spin-off of fellow DC Universe series Titans, where the group of misfits will make their debut.

Past members of the super-group included Bumblebee, sometimes-Justice Leaguer Faith, Lodestone, and Negative Woman. Their enemies included Laura De Mille, a.k.a. Madame Rouge, Gemini De Mille, a.k.a. the morphing Gemini, and Angela Hawkins III, who menaced the Doom Patrol as fear-inducing Brotherhood of Evil member Phobia.

DC has released an official synopsis for the upcoming series:

DOOM PATROL is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities—but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence—and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of TITANS, DOOM PATROL will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.

Doom Patrol releases exclusively to the DC Universe streaming service sometime in 2019.