Warner Bros.’ DC Universe Timeline Is Too Big for Just One Producer to Oversee

The plans for DC Films’ future are too big for any one producer to manage.

That what one of those producers, Chris Roven, told Deadline at the PGA Awards ceremony.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think my role for the moment is to focus on those sequels but, you know, a couple of years ago, I was a producer on all of the Justice League movies and their individual heroes movies,” Roven said. “But it became very clear that in order to be a producer on those movies in the timeline that Warner Bros. wanted, it was way too big a job for one producer to oversee.”‘

Roven is currently producing the sequels to Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman. He has spoken about his changing role at DC Films before.

“The studio made me the producer of all the DC movies, and they announced eight,” Roven said. “When we finished the [timetable], we looked at each other and said, ‘This is incredibly ambitious, but we haven’t taken into consideration if something goes wrong.’ We also hadn’t decided where we were going to shoot those movies. As difficult as it was for me to commute from Toronto to London to Italy, it became really clear I couldn’t do the job that I do as a producer [with Aquaman likely to shoot in Australia]. I’m for sure producing the sequels of the movies that I have made.”

Warner Bros. offered a glimpse at things to come from DC Films by teasing several upcoming films at Comic Con Experience Brazil.

DC Films recently underwent a reshuffling of leadership. Walter Hamada, formerly of New Line, is the new head of the studio. Former heads Jon Berg and Geoff Johns were shifted elsewhere. Berg is working as a partner with Roy Lee, but Johns remains at DC Films.

Justice League currently has a 60.72 ComicBook.com Composite Score and a 3.68 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating. Let us know what you thought of Justice League by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Rating below.

The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.