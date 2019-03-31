DC Universe Releases First Look at Brec Bassinger’s ‘Stargirl’

Today at WonderCon, DC Universe provided fans with their first look at Brec Bassinger in the role of Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl in the forthcoming TV series based on the character. Her appearance is, like some of the characters on Doom Patrol, incredibly comics-accurate, which is perhaps not surprising given the history she has with writer/producer Geoff Johns, who created the character. “There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” said Johns back when the series was announced. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

According to her official character bio, Courtney Whitmore (aka Stargirl) is smart, athletic and above all else kind. This high school teenager’s seemingly perfect life hits a major speedbump when her mother gets married and her new family moves from Los Angeles, California to Blue Valley, Nebraska. Struggling to adapt to a new school, make new friends and deal with a new step-family, Courtney discovers her step-father has a secret; he used to be the sidekick to a superhero. “Borrowing” the long-lost hero’s cosmic staff, Courtney becomes the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.

Besides All Night and School of Rock, Bassinger has played roles on The Goldbergs, The Haunted Hathaways, and Code Black as well as the feature film Liar Liar Vampire. Early in her career, she played the role of Bella on Bella & the Bulldogs for Nickelodeon. Upcoming projects include Status Update with Ross Lynch (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Olivia Holt (Cloak & Dagger), and Saturday Night at the Starlight with Abigail Breslin (Zombieland) and Michael Madsen (Sin City).

Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter are executive producers of Stargirl, which is based on characters from DC which were created by Geoff Johns. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Johns is writing the first episode.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The project focuses on the character that started executive producer Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister, who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

Stargirl, which also stars Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Joel McHale, and more, will debut on the DC Universe streaming service — currently available for $7.99 per month — in early 2020.

