DC Universe Stars Tease Cyborg Joining Titans

DC fans probably didn’t expect to see Cyborg make his live action TV debut on Doom Patrol instead of Titans. But, that’s exactly what happened on DC Universe. Now, some behind the scenes pictures show Cyborg actor Joivan Wade in uniform and Titans actor Ryan Potter angling to get the hero alongside the rest of the team. This would account for all of the founding members of the modern Teen Titans cartoon together on the show.

Potter of course plays Beast Boy, so it only makes sense that the two would be supportive of each other given the character history at play. Fans are also in favor of this move as Titans has started to lean into even more of the popular characters and concepts from various incarnations of the Teen Titans. They very well could see Victor Stone cross over at some point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ryan Potter says Cyborg will eventually be in ‘Titans’ and Joivan Wade says he and Potter are dying for it to happen! pic.twitter.com/AfkMROdOUb — Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) September 7, 2019

Cyborg has skyrocketed in popularity since the days of the 2003 cartoon series. Khary Payton voiced the hero on that show, and Teen Titans Go! Ray Fisher took the role in Justice League as a founding member of that team. But in these DC Universe shows, Cyborg is now portrayed by Wade. His take on the Teen Titan is a bit more mature than viewers are used to, but that fits in nicely with the Titans.

Executive producer Sarah Schecter said during a presentation at the TCAs, “DC has made a decision, quite smartly, to separate the cinematic world and the television world.”

Wade has addressed how his version of Cyborg stands out from the past iterations of the hero in other media. He explained that Victor Stone is at a different place in his crimefighting journey than he was in Justice League or any of the cartoons.

“It’s a different version of any other version and an opportunity for me to have my take on it. It’s an earlier cyborg — he’s coming into his powers and a long way off to the Justice League. There’s a distinction between this version others,” he explained.

The synopsis of Titans follows below:

“In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven, a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire and lovable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy, these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world.”

“In season two, following the aftermath of their encounter with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision in their new home at Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to hone their hero abilities and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. Although these original Titans attempt to transition into a regular life, when old enemies resurface everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business. And as this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke, brings to light the sins of the old Titans which threaten to tear this new Titans family apart once more.”