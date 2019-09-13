Titans Reveals New Beast Boy Poster

Titans Season 2 is off and running, and fans are excited to see what the next installment of the series holds. Beast Boy, Raven, Robin, and Starfire are all front and center this time around. A new poster gave people a good look at Gar’s look for this season. Things are only going to get more serious for the group following the harrowing ending of the first season. Beast Boy is going to have to work together with his teammates to keep everyone alive.

Today was Ryan Potter‘s birthday, and the official Instagram account for the show couldn’t help but show the star some love. Fans have been pouring in with positive messages for Potter. This has even overflowed into his personal account where people are wishing him well even on unrelated posts. All these good vibes don’t figure to last long for the heroes with Deathstroke lurking about.

Season 2 of the DC Universe original brought another familiar face into the fold with the appearance of Bruce Wayne. Superboy, Ravager, and Krypto are also slated to appear this season. Fans have seen a little of these new characters in action, but there will be plenty to look at and dissect as the event of the season begin to take hold. Deathstroke’s costume got its first real clear look this week. Wilson showing off some of those skills that make him such a formidable antagonist for the team of heroes. DC Universe has also been kind enough to drop some promotional images as well before the premiere to help show off the increased roster of heroes.

Deathstroke’s sword, gauntlets, and that menacing reticle glowing in his mask were sights to see. Ravager has white hair like her father to go along with an eyepatch as well. Conner Kent looks more like his Young Justice counterpart than ever before in live-action. That trust black shirts with a red Superman logo looks very crisp in the trailers. Krypto will be along for the ride with Conner after the reveal of his collar in the trailers too.

Each of the Titans have some baggage from working with previous teams. Dick Grayson from his time with Batman, and Gar from his time around the Doom Patrol. But, they’re going to need each other when Deathstroke comes onto the scene. To say nothing of the fact that Trigon was left dangling last season, and Raven doesn’t have her trademark forehead gem yet. Sizing up to be another exciting ride with these young heroes.

Titans Season 2 stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, Curran Walter, Conor Leslie, Joshua Orpin, and Esai Morales.

Titans Season 2’s has already kicked off on DC Universe. Let us know what you thought of the season premiere in the comments!