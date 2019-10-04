DC Universe’s Titans Reveals New Look at Superboy

The DC Universe series Titans ended on a massive cliffhanger this week, and we might have to wait awhile before we find out just exactly what happens to a prominent character in the show. But fear not, because the long-awaited debut of Superboy is coming next. The next episode “Conner” promises to see the debut of the titular character, who was last seen breaking out of a lab alongside his super pup Krypto in the Season 1 finale. Now we’ll get to see his journey toward becoming a new member of the team!

The synopsis for the episode reads: “Conner Kent and Krypto escape from Cadmus Labs. His search for the truth about his past leads him to Lionel Luthor and genetic scientist Dr. Eve Watson.”

It will be interesting to see how Conner Kent joins the ongoing narrative, especially knowing that the Luthor family will play a major role moving forward. The original Young Justice and Teen Titans comic books established that the being known as Kon-El was revealed to be a clone of both Superman and Lex Luthor.

That same storyline was established in the first season of the animated series Young Justice, and it seems like Titans will explore a similar route as it moves forward.

Titans showrunner Greg Walker teased Superboy’s debut during an interview with Entertainment Weekly after the end of Titans Season 1.

“What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test. You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

We wouldn’t be surprised to see the storyline continue into Season 3. ComicBook spoke with Walker about the series’ plans for the future, should Titans get picked up for more episodes.

“I remain optimistic and hopeful and I’m steaming ahead as if we… No one’s stopping me to steam ahead, but you know, and hopefully they don’t. I go by the ‘beg forgiveness rather than ask permission’ mode. So we’ll just keep on breaking story and hopefully no one notices that we just started making Season 3 because we’re excited about it.”

New episodes of Titans debut every Friday on DC Universe.