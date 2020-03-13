New DC's Stargirl Season 2 Poster Released

✖

We are just a few weeks away from the debut of DC's Stargirl's second season and now, The CW has released a new poster that not only showcases the series' heroes but hints at the threat the new season poses for the young heroes with the arrival of Eclipso. The new poster features Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) front and center with her Justice Society teammates and family behind her - as well as Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy) - with the format being a diamond shape, just like Eclipso's Black Diamond.

This is the second poster for the DC's Stargirl to tease Eclipso, but it's no surprise that the villain is going to be a major threat in Season 2. The character's arrival was teased in the Season 1 finale and according to series showrunner Geoff Johns, when he does show up, the villain will have no qualms about tapping into deeply personal pain.

"Eclipso is pretty formidable and all about darkness, which is great to go up against somebody who is all about light, like Courtney and the Justice Society," Johns told SFX Magazine. "There's these colliding ideologies and powers and drives that really help generate strong emotional stories, that challenge each of our characters individually. They each go through something that is really personal to them. That's what Eclipso does best. He makes things very personal. He turns over rocks that you might not want him to turn over."

The JSA are back in action! Season 2 premieres Tuesday, August 10! Stream next day free only on The CW. #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/ZVQvICsqA5 — DC's Stargirl (@stargirl_cw) July 14, 2021

Eclipso will also make for a much darker threat for the heroes this season.

"It's such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she's got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that," Johns said last year at New York Comic-Con. "But the thing inside is, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity."

DC's Stargirl season 2 premieres Tuesday, August 10 on The CW.