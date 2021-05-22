DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Satanist's Apprentice Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Satanist's Apprentice," the June 6 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Centering on Astra (Olivia Swann), the episode will see her facing down her newfound mortality, while Sara (Caity Lotz) continues trying to find a way back to the Waverider. So far this season, the team has been tackling alien threats one at a time, giving it a "monster of the week" feel in a way that has made for some engaging single episodes but has not yet revealed the endgame for the villains, or given a sense for how it all might come together in the end.

We know that by the end of the season, Mick Rory will be moving on from the Waverider (at least as a full time Legend), and that Sara and Ava will be engaged, assuming both of them live to be reunited. That seems a safe bet.

You can see the synopsis below.

“The Satanist’s Apprentice” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR – With Astra (Olivia Swann) now a mortal, she finds it hard to adapt to the real world with no guidance from Constantine (Matt Ryan). Frustrated and lonely, Astra makes a new friend who promises to help her, but her eagerness for the easy way out could have some real repercussions for those closest to her. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) meets the person responsible for her kidnapping and tries to convince others to help her escape. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnachitt.

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Sunday nights on The CW. "The Satanist's Apprentice" will debut on June 6.