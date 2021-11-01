DC’s Stargirl: Season Finale Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Summer School: Chapter Thirteen”, the Season 2 finale of DC’s Stargirl. The episode will air Tuesday, November 2nd. All season long, the new Justice Society of America has been dealing with the terrifying threat of Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), an ancient entity of corruption and vengeance unleashed upon Blue Valley, and to say that the young heroes haven’t exactly been faring well would be an understatement. Thus far the villain has managed to best them at every turn, including even dragging Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) into the Shadowlands at one point. Now, Eclipso is ready to unleash the final part of his plan – but the heroes aren’t going down without a fight.



With the fate of the world on the line once again, the JSA – this time with the help of original member Charles McNider/Doctor Mid-Nite (Alex Collins) and even foe Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) – is coming together to stop Eclipso for good. The stakes have never been this high and you can check out the episode synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.



SEASON FINALE — As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) unleashes the final part of his master plan, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson), and the JSA band together to take him down once and for all. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, and Hunter Sansone also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Thirteen” airs on November 2nd. The series has already been renewed for Season 3.

