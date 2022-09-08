DC's Stargirl: Starman Gets Revenge in "Frenemies Chapter Three: The Blackmail" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail", the third episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, September 14th and from the looks of the preview, Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) may be having a hard time moving on from the past. In the preview, which you can check out for yourself below, Starman is seen fighting with the Crocks in what appears to be the Blue Valley grocery store, presumably in an act of revenge for their roles in his death years ago. Considering that tensions are already high given the ongoing mystery of who killed The Gambler, this certainly can't be a good development.

FINDING BALANCE — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their murder investigation. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester (Joel McHale) looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz.

Starman's reaction to the Crocks is indicative of some of the challenges faced with the hero's return this season. Series star Brec Bassinger previously told ComicBook.com that she thinks that Starman will get some backlash for his reactions, especially since his approach is very different from Stargirl's.

"I think people are going to give Starman some backlash because they're like, you're not forgiving. You're holding grudges. Not very heroic of you. But technically speaking, the last time he was on the Earth, these people, Sportsmaster and Tigress killed all of his best friends, his team, put him in the ground, they killed him. So, I think it feels… there is so much there, so much history. You can't really blame him for feeling the way he's feeling."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. "Chapter Three: The Blackmail" airs September 14th.

What do you think about Season 3 of DC's Stargirl thus far? Who do you think killed The Gambler? You can check out our roundup of the current suspects here and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comment section!