DC's Titans: Superboy Actor Reveals Workout Photos For Getting Jacked And Shredded

✖

The third season of Titans is headed to HBO Max in August and ahead of the popular series' much-anticipated new season, star Joshua Orpin has revealed workout photos showing how he's gotten jacked and shredded for his role as Conner Kent/Superboy. On Instagram, Orpin shared a series of photos that the hard work and his physical transformation while a caption not only jokes a bit about the lengths he went to to make the transformation happen, while also being honest about how he really did it and make no mistake, it's all hard work.

After joking about not eating "anything you want to/tastes good" and working "with Alan Ritchson and feel inadequate", Orpin wrote about work ethic and consistency even during a global pandemic.

"In all seriousness, these are the results of work ethic, discipline and consistency through 2 lockdowns (in 2 countries) and 9 months of shooting," Orpin wrote. "It was difficult. As long as I have the privilege of playing this role, I'll continue to strive toward the 100% unrealistic standard set by my comic book counterpart."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Orpin (@joshua_orpin)

The upcoming season of Titans will see some transformations beyond just actors getting physically fit for their roles as well. Recently, set photos revealed a new look for Tegan Croft's Rachel Roth/Raven, one that's a bit more mature and a bit closer to her comics look, and more than that, the season itself will be a bit different than what fans have seen previously. Titans showrunner Greg Walker previously spoke about Season 3 having a different tone, even as the show maintains its harder edge.

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker explained. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Koriand'r/Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Curran Walters as Jason Todd/the Red Hood, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson/Ravager, Joshua Orpin as Conner/Superboy, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove, and Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk. Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti created the series.

Season 3 of Titans debuts in August on HBO Max.