Harley Quinn Showrunner Teases More Spinoffs After Kite Man: Hell Yeah! (Exclusive)

The Harley Quinn animated series has become a beloved aspect of DC's movies and television shows, thanks to its distinct and adult-oriented approach to superheroes and supervillains. The show's popularity has even led to a spinoff series, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, which made its debut on Max earlier this summer. As fans wait to see if Kite Man gets renewed for a sophomore season, it sounds like the overall franchise isn't stopping anytime soon. While speaking to ComicBook about his work on both shows, executive producer Dean Lorey teased that there are more Harley spinoffs in the works, but he is unable to provide any details about what they might entail.

"We love where we're at right now with what we've been calling the 'Harleyverse,'" Lorey explained. "It's very exciting to have multiple projects coming out that we've been working on. I mean, Kite Man was a major step for us, to be able to bring that out. I know that a lot of people were kind of wondering why we would pick Kite Man as the first character to come out with, because there are a lot of characters. And we talked about many things, but we thought he was sort of a fun, easy person to start with. Plus, he has a giant potential redemption arc for himself. And so we thought we would do that. We have a lot of other ones that we're really hoping to bring out, things that are pretty deep in development. We really want to build the universe out, and we've gotten a lot of support from James Gunn and Peter Safran, and Warner Brothers Animation is really behind it. So we're really looking forward to building out this world."

"I wish I could [say more]," Lorey added. "In fact, I'm desperate to. But I can't. I'm hoping to have some news relatively soon on at least one of them. Believe me, nobody wants to talk about it more than me."

What Is Kite Man: Hell Yeah! About?

In Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor's Legion of Doom. Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body.

The cast of Kite Man: Hell Yeah! includes Matt Oberg as Kite Man, Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, James Adomian as Bane, Natasia Demetriou as Malice, Janelle James as Queen of Fables, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Keith David as Darkseid, Michael Imperioli as Joe/Moe Dubelz, Rory Scovel as Gus the Goon, Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor, and Judith Light as Helen Villigan.

Harley Quinn and Kite Man: Hell Yeah! are both streaming exclusively on Max.