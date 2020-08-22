Batpool: Marvel Fans Are Loving the Deadpool Dressed as Batman in Chris Daughtry's DC FanDome Performance

DC Comics has been pulling out all the stops to deliver fans the virtual DC FanDome convention, bringing together some of the biggest names from across the franchise to offer an exciting experience full of unexpected reveals, with one of the most surprising appearances being a life-sized Deadpool statue appearing in Chris Daughtry's live performance, disguised with a Batman mask. Many of the panelists throughout the virtual convention adorned their surroundings with DC Comics accouterments, with Daughtry's surroundings featuring illustrations of iconic characters, so rather than allowing the Marvel hero to appear in the frame, he cleverly added the Batman mask and belt to honor the spirit of the celebration.

According to Daughtry's own Instagram, the statute itself appears to be a gift from Nickelback after having gone on tour together back in 2017.

Understandably, Marvel and DC Comics fans alike appreciated Daughtry's statue during the performance and the impromptu amalgam character. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the statue!