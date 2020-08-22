Batpool: Marvel Fans Are Loving the Deadpool Dressed as Batman in Chris Daughtry's DC FanDome Performance
DC Comics has been pulling out all the stops to deliver fans the virtual DC FanDome convention, bringing together some of the biggest names from across the franchise to offer an exciting experience full of unexpected reveals, with one of the most surprising appearances being a life-sized Deadpool statue appearing in Chris Daughtry's live performance, disguised with a Batman mask. Many of the panelists throughout the virtual convention adorned their surroundings with DC Comics accouterments, with Daughtry's surroundings featuring illustrations of iconic characters, so rather than allowing the Marvel hero to appear in the frame, he cleverly added the Batman mask and belt to honor the spirit of the celebration.
According to Daughtry's own Instagram, the statute itself appears to be a gift from Nickelback after having gone on tour together back in 2017.
Understandably, Marvel and DC Comics fans alike appreciated Daughtry's statue during the performance and the impromptu amalgam character. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the statue!
Flash fact: @CHRIS_Daughtry and I first met through...MySpace 😂 many years ago and he’s been an amazing supporter of DC ever since. Bonus: those are his amazing illustrations on the #DCFanDome host stage! His second calling was to be a comic book artist.— Jim Lee (@JimLee) August 22, 2020
Loving the Batpool behind Chris Daughtry 🤣#DCFanDome #Batman #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/in64UMthKR— NQ Cole & Nana are @ #DCFanDome (@TheNerdQueens) August 22, 2020
It’s funny @CHRIS_Daughtry has a Deadpool statue dressed up as Batman so DC wouldn’t be mad at him 😂 #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/1mh0SkmPPn— Elden Punongbayan (@FindElden) August 22, 2020
chris daughtry using his life size batman/deadpool statue as a place to hold his necklaces is so funny pic.twitter.com/HIMQoxoJAc— audrey ✿ (@nightcrwlrs) August 22, 2020
Watching #DCFanDome and Daughtry comes on with Waiting for Superman, then I look and noticed Deadpool Batman. Can there be an amalgam comic where they both fuse? Just the funniest thing I’ve seen today. pic.twitter.com/Up0EZ6yZ1x— SpiritManStudios🎥 (@NickJennings2k9) August 22, 2020
Me logging onto #DCFanDome to see Chris Daughtry playing a song with a giant Deadpool statue behind him. pic.twitter.com/3mpdrCz6AT— Jake (@DarrWars) August 22, 2020
#DCFanDome @CHRIS_Daughtry That is clearly a deadpool statue in the back with a batmask HAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/Sgn3RaqOgq— Jabba the Slut (@Gingergreek) August 22, 2020
Daughtry playing "Waiting for Superman" with a Deadpool-Batman hell fusion behind him is… something. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/t57ZKrGoj3— The Dastardly, Deviant GIF God (@IHaveFourBalls) August 22, 2020
Was going to skip Daughtry (even tho I do like his music) but stayed because of Deadbat. @VancityReynolds are we finally getting the #greenlantern / #deadpool crossover that we’ve always wanted?! #deadpool #batman #DCFanDome #dccomics pic.twitter.com/lpEjNNPQGh— wyatt_domingo (@ToomuchTvTony) August 22, 2020
I’m in love with Chris Daughtry’s Bat-Pool!#DCFanDome #Batman #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/weSpPkCcGO— 🦇 Ethan Loden 🦇 (@DSweevil) August 22, 2020
