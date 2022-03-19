DC Is Giving Deathstroke His Very Own “Year One” Story

“Year One” stories are commonplace in the DC Universe, with heroes such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, The Flash, and more receiving them. The Riddler, one of the main antagonists of The Batman, is even receiving his own “Year One” spinoff comic written by actor Paul Dano. This makes it the perfect opportunity for another dominant villain, Deathstroke, to get the “Year One” treatment in his DC Comics series. June’s Deathstroke Inc. #10 features the new creative team of Ed Brisson and Dexter Soy coming on to replace Joshua Williamson and Howard Porter for a six-issue story arc.

The news comes via DC’s June 2022 solicitations. Williamson and Brisson both commented on what’s to come in Deathstroke Inc. on social media. “Due to the events of Shadow War DEATHSTROKE INC. #9 is my last issue on the series,” Williamson said. “You’ll understand why once you read the Shadow War crossover. Major events happen in that story. BUT…the series will continue with a NEW creative team in June…”

“Starting this June in DEATHSTROKE INC #10, @dextersoy and I kick off the six-issue DEATHSTROKE: YEAR ONE storyline,” Brisson added. “Very excited to dig my teeth into Slade Wilson’s past. I’ve done a few things for @DCComics in the past, but this is my first series!”

“Shadow War” is a three-month crossover beginning March 29th between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. – three titles that Williamson currently pens. Shadow War Alpha #1 finds Deathstroke committing an unthinkable act, which sends Talia al Ghul, Damian Wayne’s mother and the Daughter of the Demon, out for blood. With Deathstroke Inc. under attack from the League of Shadows, Batman and Robin reunite to track down Slade Wilson so he can be brought to justice.

Are you excited to read Deathstroke: Year One? Covers and solicitation can be found below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Joshua Williamson Leaving Deathstroke Inc.

New Deathstroke Inc. Creative Team

June’s Deathstroke Inc. #10 Solicitation

DEATHSTROKE INC. #10

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by IVAN TAO

1:25 variant cover by FILYA BRATUKHIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

Slade Wilson’s blood-drenched past and exploits are well chronicled, but how did Slade become the infamous assassin and mercenary known as Deathstroke? What dark turns did his life take that set him on the path of destruction that would tear his family apart? Find out as “Deathstroke: Year One” begins…

Deathstroke Inc. #10 Main Cover by Mikel Janin

Deathstroke Inc. #10 Variant Cover by Ivan Tao

Deathstroke Inc. #10 1:25 Variant Cover by Filya Bratukhin