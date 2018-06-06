New Photo Surfaces of Joe Manganiello Holding the Deathstroke Mask

It’s unknown exactly when DC Comics fans will see Joe Manganiello play Deathstroke, but it looks like the actor still has a fondness for the role.

A photo has recently surfaced online, which shows Manganiello posing with the Deathstroke mask he wore in last year’s Justice League. You can check it out below.

For fans of the iconic mercenary character, Manganiello’s casting – and subsequent surprise Justice League cameo – was a bit of a blessing. The actor was initially cast as an antagonist in Ben Affleck’s script of The Batman, which would’ve seen Deathstroke challenging the Dark Knight in a serious of The Game-like scenarios. But after Matt Reeves stepped in to write and direct the project, things were essentially rewritten from scratch, making Manganiello’s future as Deathstroke a little uncertain.

“I don’t [know].” Manganiello said in an interview last July. “Well, I do but nothing that I can share. I know everything but I can’t say any of it. It’s not up to me. That’s a good question for Warner Bros. and DC.”

But in the months since, Manganiello’s tenure as the character seemed to be a lot more certain in one way or another. In October, it was announced that a Deathstroke solo film was in the works at Warner Bros., with The Raid‘s Gareth Evans directing.

“There was talk of an origin movie.” Manganiello teased earlier this year. “I’m not giving news; This was in the [news]. I spent six months prior to all those phone calls writing a backstory that was turned into sixteen pages which was turned into a treatment which went into my Skype call with Gareth.”

This, coupled with a series of cryptic social media posts, seemed to hint that Manganiello would play the role in some context, ultimately culminating in that Justice League cameo.

And while it’s unclear if and when the Deathstroke film will make it to the big screen – or if Manganiello could reprise his role in another Legion of Doom-related context – it sounds like Manganiello is more than willing to further explore the character.

“The best, quote-unquote, I hate calling them this…calling them a ‘villain,’ is understanding where they’re coming from.” Manganiello teased in a recent podcast appearance. “They’re a villain to people who are opposing them, but from the inside, this is a person who’s struggling with all types of things. I think it’s really interesting to tell that kind of story and tell the truth, emotionally, of a story like that when you’re talking about a man who lost an eye, was betrayed, lost his son. These different types of aspects and you couple that with real-world military training.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.