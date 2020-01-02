CW Seed’s Deathstroke Animated Series Announces Premiere Date

We’re still weeks away from the return of The CW’s Arrowverse shows (and the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover), which took a brief hiatus to ring in the new year. Thankfully, fans apparently won’t have to wait long for some DC-related fun. On Tuesday, CW Seed shared a brief teaser for their upcoming animated series Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons, which features the titular hero facing off against a group of villains. The teaser reveals that the series is expected to premiere on the streaming service on Monday, January 6th.

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons stars Primetime Emmy Award winner Michael Chiklis (The Shield, Gotham) as the titular voice of Slade/Deathstroke, Sasha Alexander (Dawson’s Creek, Rizzoli & Isles) as Addie, Chris Jai Alex (Thundercats Roar) as Jackal and Faye Mata (“Lego Friends: Girls On A Mission”) as Rose, Griffin Puatu as Jericho, Asher Bishop as Young Joseph, Colin Salmon as Wintergreen, Delbert Hunt as Tiger, Panta Mosleh as Lady Shiva, Imari Williams as President/Hive Pilot, Minae Noji as Secretary of State, Noshir Dalal as Kapoor and Castulo Guerra as General Suarez.

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons follows in the tradition of CW Seed’s animated series Vixen and Freedom Fighters: The Ray. Ten years ago, Slade Wilson — aka the super-assassin called Deathstroke — made a tragic mistake and his wife and son paid a terrible price. Now, a decade later, Wilson’s family is threatened once again by the murderous Jackal and the terrorists of H.IV.E. Can Deathstroke atone for the sins of the past — or will his family pay the ultimate price?

Written by J.M. DeMatteis (CW Seed’s Constantine: City of Demons) and directed by Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light), Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons is an animated DC series from Blue Ribbon Content and executive produced by Sam Register (DC Super Hero Girls, Mike Tyson Mysteries), and the Arrowverse’s Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

As mentioned above, Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons will begin to be released on Monday, January 6th.