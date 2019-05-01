The Team Attempts to Save Vic in New Doom Patrol “Cyborg Patrol” Photos

Last week on Doom Patrol, Vic went missing, captured by the Bureau of Normalcy. Of course, the team isn’t going to let one of their own ends up in the hands of the Bureau so, naturally it’s time to go save Vic. But how do you do that? Well, you employ the aid of Vic’s father, Silas Stone — and from the looks of things get into shenanigans in the process.

DC Universe has released photos for “Cyborg Patrol”, this week’s upcoming episode of Doom Patrol and as you can see, like all missions the team takes on things go awry. Jane — possibly in the Karen personality — is shown duct taped to a chair, Cliff is labelled as scrap, and even Larry seems to be in some danger. This is definitely not quite how a rescue is supposed to go. However, it might not all be a lost cause. Vic ended up taken by the Bureau while looking for information about Flex Mentallo, a figure he and Rita suspect may be the person Danny the Street was trying to point them to. It’s possible that the Bureau may have something to do with Mentallo — possibly even have him there at the Ant Farm. If so, it’s not impossible that the team’s been set up to find the one person who might be able to save The Chief.

And Flex is a pretty perfect choice to help the team defeat Mr. Nobody. On Doom Patrol, Nobody has the ability to control realty and alter it to suit his needs. With Flex also having reality manipulation abilities by way of flexing his muscles, the hero could give the team just the edge they need to rescue Niles and put a stop to Mr. Nobody, defeating him at long last.

You can check out the synopsis for “Cyborg Patrol” below.

With Vic captured by the Bureau of Normalcy and being held at the Ant Farm, his father, Silas Stone (guest star PHIL MORRIS) hatches a plan to break him out with the rest of the Doom Patrol. As you can imagine, not everything goes according to plan.

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe. New episodes arrive each Friday.

