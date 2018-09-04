‘Doom Patrol’: First Look Photos Reveal Robot Man, Negative Man and More On Set

Warner Bros. is going all in on the new DC Comics streaming service known as DC Universe, with filming just beginning on their next live-action series Doom Patrol.

With cameras rolling, fans can now get their first look at the Titans spinoff, with new photos surfacing of characters Robot Man, Negative Man, Crazy Jane, and Elasti-Girl! Take a look below:

First look at Robot Man, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl, and Crazy Jane on the set of DC Universe’s DOOM PATROL! pic.twitter.com/R7ZDNRCWmY — Walt (@UberKryptonian) September 1, 2018

This is our first look at the actors on set, including Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Elasti-Girl, Dwain Murphy as Negative Man, and Riley Shanahan as Robot Man.

Doom Patrol has a long-standing history from DC Comics, with acclaimed runs coming from Grant Morrison and Richard Case, as well as the recent series from Gerard Way and Nick Derrington. It looks like the costumes for the new series are inspired by Way and Derrington’s Young Animal run, which embraces a contemporary aesthetic for the characters.

This is the latest piece of major news for Doom Patrol, as two major casting announcements have hit in the last week.

Earlier today, Alan Tudyk was announced to be playing Mr. Nobody, the classic villain from the series. Given his prominence as a voice actor, this is a great casting choice to get that menacing tone from the character.

Brendan Fraser will be playing one of the prominent heroes of the team in Robot Man, making it his first major superhero role (unless we count George of the Jungle, which we really should).

Fraser is not under the costume on the set in those photos above, and Jim Lee provided an explanation for that while speaking on the DC Universe announcement livestream earlier this week. Lee said that another actor will don the costume on set, with Fraser voicing them later in production.

But there will be flashbacks to before the character suffered the accident that forced his transformation, and Fraser will indeed portray that version of the character. For these photos, fans can see actor Riley Shanahan in costume as Robot Man.

“Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman (Fraser), Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero). Led by the mysterious Caulder, they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg (Joivan Wade). Banding together, these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC Universe.”

Doom Patrol is rumored to debut on DC Universe some time in 2019.