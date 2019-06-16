Matt Bomer Says He’s “So in Love” With Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol ended their first season in May and while the series hasn’t yet been given an official renewal for season two, that hasn’t put a dent in the excitement and appreciation for the DC Universe series following the team of misfit reluctant heroes. Fans are still hopeful for a second season and even series star Matt Bomer is still excited about Doom Patrol — so much so that the excitement can only be called love.

In an interview with Collider, Bomer, who is one of two actors who play Larry Trainor/Negative Man, said that he is in love with the series and really wants more people to see it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh, my gosh, I just want more people to see it,” Bomer said. “I am so in love with the show. [Executive producers] Jeremy Carver and Greg Berlanti, who are both so brilliant, called me to do that and I just thought, ‘This is definitely the superhero show that I wanna do.’”

On Doom Patrol, Bomer provides the voice for Negative Man who is covered entirely in bandages as well as portrays the physical, pre-burn injury Larry Trainor while Matthew Zuk physically portrays Negative Man when wrapped in bandages. On the series, each of the heroes are on their own journeys dealing with their pasts and traumas that gave them their powers — in Larry’s case a terrible aircraft crash and disastrous encounter with a cosmic entity the Negative Spirit — and in Larry’s case, that journey has included struggles with self-acceptance. You see, Larry is a gay man who was living in the early 1960s and had to live in the closet due to the social norms of the day as well as the fact that he was also in the military. Learning to accept himself is something that Larry is seen working towards over the course of the first season, something Bomer spoke a bit about in a previous interview.

“I’ve never really seen a gay, male superhero, and what I love most about the character is that, even though it’s a huge struggle, internally, for him, it’s not the sole thing that defines who he is,” Bomer said. “He’s such a multi-faceted character. If it had just been one stereotypical thing, I think I would have had more reservations about it, but the fact that he is this nuanced character who has so many places to grow, and he has so much shadow and so much light that he doesn’t even know he has, is what appealed to me, just as much as his sexuality.”

He went on to specifically talk about Larry’s specific challenges.

“It’s one thing to just be a product of that time, but to also be in the military, actively serving and to be someone who has tried to achieve so much, in order to create a smokescreen for himself and to give himself permission just to be,” Bomer said. “In his mind, if he can just become this guy who breaks the sound barrier and America has to love him, then he’ll never have to really deal with the parts of himself that are unlovable.”

“I love Larry. I love who he is, and I love who he is going to become. I love who he is in the process of becoming,” he said.

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe.