Doom Patrol Officially Renewed for Season 2

Doom Patrol ended their first season of weird adventures and decidedly unusual foes back in May with a satisfying conclusion to the team of misfit would-be heroes’ quest to rescue the Chief from the nefarious Mr. Nobody, but it also left a tantalizing tease about what might just come next for the DC Universe series. The problem? There’s been no official word about whether the popular live-action series would see a second season on the streaming service, something that fans grew more and more concerned about when Swamp Thing was cancelled after having aired only one episode. However, the uncertainty is finally over. It’s official: Doom Patrol is coming back for Season Two.

Announced today during DC Universe’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed that Doom Patrol will be returning with new episodes sometime in 2020, but the announcement is a bit more exciting than that. Executive producer Jeremy Carver and series star Diane Guerreror (Crazy Jane) were on hand to deliver the exciting news that the critically acclaimed series has been renewed for a second season via a deal with HBO Max. The eccentric anti-hero adventures will continue in 2020, with all-new original episodes set to debut simultaneously on DC UNIVERSE and HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service, which has championed the series. In addition, upon the launch of HBO Max, all 15 episodes of Doom Patrol season one will be available for streaming.

Based on DC Comics, Doom Patrol features a group of heroes — Robotman, Negative Man, Crazy Jane, Elastic Girl, and Cyborg — who have each endured terrible trauma that led to their powers even as they upended their lives. During the first season, the group found themselves dealing with no shortage of bonkers situations. A Nazi puppet show, a cult with “headquarters’ of sorts inside a snow globe, the sentient teleporting genderqueer Danny the Street who is literally a street, and a man whose power involves eating people’s facial hair are just a scratch to the surface. The show has lots of weird, but it also has lots of heart, something that showrunner Jeremy Carver has previously indicated he’ll explore even further — and in even weirder ways — in Season 2.

“We’ve introduced something of a major new character with the Chief’s daughter, and we have still simmering resentments between the team and the Chief that will have to be resolved one way or another,” Carver said earlier this year. “We have over 50 years of current and Silver Age and Bronze Age Doom Patrol comics, which really have been a lifesaver and an absolute repository of some of the most wonderfully bizarre and crazy ideas, but also beautiful character moments and depictions. We went full steam into season 1 with a ‘some ’em if you got ’em’ attitude, and we intend to fully continue that in any potential season 2 to come. There’s a lot more where that came from.”

Doom Patrol‘s first season is now streaming on DC Universe.