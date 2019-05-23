Doom Patrol Season Finale Photos Released

Last week’s Doom Patrol ended with a shocking reveal. Niles Caulder, the team’s beloved Chief and surrogate father figure, admitted to them that he was in some way responsible for the tragedies that each of them had suffered and, thus, the trauma’s that gave them their powers. Forcing Niles to admit that, it appears, was at least part of Mr. Nobody’s evil plan the entire time. This information definitely changes things for the team, and as we head into the season finale, it looks like the misfit heroes will have to confront Niles and find a way to work together one more time to save the world.

DC Universe has released a set of photos for “Ezekiel Patrol”, this week’s upcoming season finale of Doom Patrol. The previously released promo for the episode didn’t really reveal much about the upcoming episode, but fans of Doom Patrol may recall that Ezekiel is actually Ezekiel the Cockroach, a deeply religious doomsday prophet who is in fact a cockroach. Ezekiel has been shouting predictions of humanity’s fall since the show’s second episode and while we haven’t seen him for a bit, as we’ve seen from the episode naming conventions of the series, the fact that Ezekiel is featured in the finale title means the cockroach will probably have a significant role to play — potentially as the “new unexpected (and weird) threat to the world” described in the episode synopsis, which you can check out below and be sure to read on for photos from the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the wake of the Chief’s revelation, the Doom Patrol go their separate ways in the season finale. But when Mr. Nobody hatches a new plan, the team must reunite to help the Chief with a new unexpected (and weird) threat to the world.”

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe. The Season 1 finale, “Ezekiel Patrol” debuts Friday, May 24.

