Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Reveals Part 1 Premiere Date on HBO Max During NYCC

Next month will mark one year since the third season of Doom Patrol came to an end, and fans have been eager for news about the fourth season. The show was renewed last October, but no release date has been shared until now. During New York Comic-Con, a new Doom Patrol trailer was released in addition to details about the fourth season's release date (via Deadline). The lovable group of downtrodden superheroes are back, and it looks like they'll be facing some new challenges.

"Hold on to your butts, a new season is coming! Season 4 Part 1 of #DoomPatrol premieres December 8 on HBO Max," HBO Max captioned the trailer on YouTube. Doom Patrol's fourth season will premiere with two episodes and a new episode will be released every week after that until January 5th. It was announced at NYCC that six more episodes from the new season will also be coming in 2023. You can watch the trailer below:

Will Doom Patrol Season 4 Have New Characters?

Last month, it was announced that Doom Patrol has added Twin Peaks alum, Madeline Zima, as Casey Brinke, the superhero known as Space Case. Casey was a key part of the Gerard Way/Nick Derington run of Doom Patrol, which means the new season could mirror some of the events of the "Young Animal" run, which began in 2016. In the comics, Casey is an in-universe comic book character who was brought to real life by Danny the Street by accident.

"Casey is so beloved both by our writers on staff, and by fans of Doom Patrol in general," showrunner Jeremy Carver told EW, who debuted a first look at Casey in action. "We finally found a way to bring her into the story in a way that feels wholly organic to us, even though to someone who's never seen Doom Patrol, it might seem a little bats--- insane. To us, it fits perfectly! And it's not just a cameo."

Is Doom Patrol Ending After Season 4?

Currently, it's unclear if Doom Patrol's fourth season will be its last. Fans have been concerned that the show was "on the chopping block" after many HBO Max cancellations and shakeups. However, today's updates did not come with any additional news about whether or not a fifth season is happening.

Doom Patrol returns on December 8th.