DC Universe Releases ‘Doom Patrol’ Extended Trailer

Doom Patrol is finally set to make its series debut on DC Universe this Friday, and to celebrate the exciting premiere, the streaming service has release an extended trailer for the show, highlighting the different characters.

The nearly five minute sneak peek gives some spotlight to all of the lead characters in the series. Robotman, Crazy Jane, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl, The Chief, and Cyborg all take center stage, providing fans with the most detailed look at the series yet. Check out the full trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see from the trailer, this show is probably going to be one of the weirdest, wackiest comic book TV shows on the air. Like FX’s Legion, Doom Patrol seriously leans into the tone of its zany source material.

Fortunately, the weird vibes aren’t stopping any time soon, and they aren’t just the result of a cleverly cut trailer. Ahead of the premiere, star Diane Guerrero took some time to chat with ComicBook.com, and told us that Doom Patrol succeeds at bringing the insanity of Grant Morrison’s comics to real life.

“Oh yeah, yeah. No it was easily, easily the weirdest show,” Guerrero said. “I read the comic books before I had a chance to even read the script so I go, ‘Oh this is gonna be, this is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before’ and I was really enticed by that. And then of course when you get the script, and you see the language is amazing, the writing is just great, now you think, ‘how the hell are they going to do this?’ I’m not too savvy about the CGI world or like that kind of, the effects stuff but they’re really making it work and so it’s really fun to see. I believe we’re sort of living in a very wacky world ourselves so, I think that this isn’t really too much of a stretch from what we’ve been seeing, especially the state of our country now so, it’s kind of like good to be on a show that sort of puts all of that wackiness at the forefront and makes you deal with it whether you like, if you decide to watch, then you’ll have to deal with that whether you like it or not or whether it makes you uncomfortable.”

Guerrero went on to say that the Doom Patrol series not only dives into the weirdest source material imaginable, but also deals with difficult issues, like mental health, that people tend to shy away from.

“But I think that we’re looking to sort of like enter a world like this that makes us think a little bit,” she continued. “I love the characters because everyone is sort of grappling with a deep rooted issue that has nothing to do with one another and has nothing to do with their present status, it has to do with something they haven’t dealt with that has occurred to them in their past and I like dissecting the human brain, I think that’s the most challenging and I think that mental health is something we don’t talk enough about anywhere around the world, and in this country and I think that the show is just a big therapy session for all the characters and so the mind is beautiful, the mind is scary, I love that we get to dissect it on the show.”

Doom Patrol is set to premiere on Friday, February 15th exclusively on DC Universe.