Fan Makes Zack Snyder Inspired ‘Doomsday Clock’ Movie Poster

Zack Snyder’s absence from the DCEU is already being felt by fans who loved Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, but left Justice League feeling like they’d been cheated out of the full vision for Snyder’s DC Movie trilogy.

The pain of that loss is inspiring a lot of fan artwork honoring Snyder, including one fan-made poster for a film that would bring both of Snyder’s big DC Comics projects (Watchmen and the Justice League universe) together in one movie:

Doomsday Clock is the DC Comics limited series that is about to begin this week (at the time of writing this). It will take the bold (read: risky) step of incorporating Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Watchmen universe into the main DC Comics Universe. Doomsday Clock focuses on the characters of Superman and Doctor Manhattan (as represented in the poster), exploring the interesting divide in how all-powerful alien Superman is more “human” than all-powerful human, Doctor Manhattan.

For DC Comics fans, Doomsday Clock is a controversial event, as Watchmen was originally created as a dissection and commentary on comic book fantasy. Making that introspective deconstruction part of the same comic medium it was criticizing and/or mocking can arguably be called a violation. However, it’s harder to argue against the idea that Zack Snyder would be the perfect director to take on the movie version.

