The DCU Already Has Its Own Hulk (& It’s Not Who You’d Expect)

The DC Universe is doing everything in its power to avoid comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rather than Superman showing the titular hero’s origin story, he’s part of a fully fleshed-out world that’s all too familiar with metahumans. The Man of Steel doesn’t even have to worry about putting a team together because the Justice Gang is around and willing to offer a helping hand so long as it benefits them. Cutting out all the fluff works in Superman‘s favor, as there’s more time for growth because all of the worldbuilding is out of the way. However, whether it’s by design or not, Superman borrows one thing from the MCU that’s hard to ignore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Lex Luthor on a mission to wipe the Man of Steel off the board, Superman features plenty of destruction. Metropolis takes the brunt of it because that’s where the hero hangs up his boots, but Lex doesn’t make every mess in the city. The DCU’s own version of Hulk leaves a lot of devastation in its wake as well.

Krypto Is a Dog in a China Shop in Superman

It doesn’t take long for Superman to introduce Krpyto. The movie kicks off right after the Man of Steel loses a battle with the Hammer of Boravia and is in need of some help. Krypto arrives on the scene and starts jumping all over the injured Superman, making his injuries worse. The hero gets back to the Fortress of Solitude for some Vitamin D, and once he feels better, he’s ready to head out. However, he stops in his tracks because the base is in a state of disarray due to Krypto. The dog can’t keep it together, but there isn’t much time for a behavior lesson because Lex is stirring up trouble.

The next time Krypto shows up, Lex and his allies are invading the Fortress of Solitude. The Engineer and Ultraman make quick work of Superman’s robots before turning their attention to Krypto. While the animal holds his own for a minute, the Engineer’s nanites are too much for him to handle. Krypto loses the fight and ends up in Lex’s pocket universe, where the villain is studying him. Superman ends up in the same boat after giving himself up to the United States government, but he makes a new friend in Element Man, who helps the Man of Steel escape. Once Superman frees his furry friend, Krypto sets his sights on Lex and channels his inner Hulk.

Lex Luthor Gets Tossed Around Like The Avengers‘ Loki

In a last-ditch effort to lure Superman out and kill him, Lex allows his pocket universe to split Metropolis in two and threaten the rest of the world. The hero arrives on the scene and brings Krypto with him. They have to fend off Ultraman, who turns out to be a clone of Kal-El, and take care of Lex’s Raptors. The only thing left to do is shut down the portal, but Lex has the code on his ship. Superman, Krypto, and Mister Terrific board the vessel and stop the villain from making a quick escape. As Mister Terrific takes control of the situation, Superman and Lex argue about the hero’s purpose. Lex doesn’t think the world needs Superman, while Superman believes his humanity is proof enough that he belongs.

Eventually, Lex gets so riled up that he pokes Superman on the chest, which catches Krypto’s attention. The dog grabs Lex with his mouth and begins treating him like a ragdoll, tossing him all over the ship. Superman tries to get his friend to drop the villain, but it’s clear there’s no stopping Krypto once he gets started. Once Lex gets up, he looks as bad as Loki does at the end of The Avengers after Hulk is done with him. It’s unlikely that Krypto will become as important to the DCU as Hulk is to the MCU, but Superman and the Justice Gang should consider having the good boy on retainer because he knows how to handle problems and handle them fast.

Superman is in theaters now.

Did you notice the similarities between Superman‘s Krypto and the MCU’s Hulk? Where do you think the dog will show up next? Let us know in the comments below!