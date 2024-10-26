Dynamic Duo Rumored to Be Getting Early 2028 Release

As DC Studios ramps up its new movie and television universe, one of the more unexpected but highly anticipated projects focuses on the Bat family, and now it appears we have a release window for it. Earlier this year James Gunn announced a new animated movie titled Dynamic Duo, which will focus on the stories of two former Robins Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. Tonight Swaybox Studios Director Arthur Mintz spoke about Dynamic Duo at the 2024 Lightbox Expo, and during the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation panel he reportedly revealed that the film is eyeing a release in Spring of 2028 (via Inkevinsworld_).

More details will hopefully follow soon, but with a release window of 2028, it might be a minute before we actually get a real first look at what Swaybox is working on. That said, the initial description of an animated film that mixes CGI and puppetry was plenty to get fans excited about the possibilities, and the premise didn’t hurt either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dynamic Duo will be a coming of age story for both former Robins, and Mintz did drop one other tease for the project, saying that it would have huge action sequences that he compared to the scale of The Bourne Ultimatum (via DCUBrief).

The project was officially revealed by Gunn, who couldn’t be more excited about what Swaybox brings to the project and the premise. “Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, DYNAMIC DUO, the story of Robin… or should I say, Robins, as in Dick Grayson and Jason Todd,” Gunn said. “The first feature film from the visionary Swaybox, a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI, a script from the wonderfully talented Matt Aldrich, produced with our partners at Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. This is something special.”

There’s already a Batman and Robin-focused film happening in the previously announced The Brave and the Bold, though that one will feature Batman and Damian Wayne. With the addition of Jason and Grayson, that only leaves Tim Drake as the one Robin who isn’t figured into film or TV plans, at least not to public knowledge anyway. We’ll have to wait and see if that changes, and if any other Batman-centric characters join the mix.

Up first though is Creature Commandos, which will then be followed by projects like Superman, Lanterns, Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow, and more. So, what do you think of what DC is doing with Dynamic Duo? You can talk things DC with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!