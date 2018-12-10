Batwoman Kicks Butt in New “Elseworlds” Part 2 Scene

Batwoman’s Arrowvere debut is among the most eagerly-anticipated elements of the “Elseworlds’ crossover and from the looks of things, Gotham’s hero is going to kick some serious butt.

The CW has released a new scene for “Elseworlds” Part 2 — Monday night’s Arrow episode portion of the event — and as you can see in the video above, the streets of Gotham are a tough place. While Green Arrow Barry (Grant Gustin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) find themselves bested by a group of bad guys the day is saved by Batwoman (Ruby Rose) who makes a dramatic entrance landing on a van.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oh, and she reminds Barry and Cisco that they’d already been told by Kate Kane — Batwoman’s civilian identity — to get out of Gotham and they should have listened to her. It’s a mention that plays a bit on the idea of Kate and Batwoman having very different personalities, something that Rose elaborated on a bit in an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in November where she described Kate as being very different and more fun than her caped counterpart.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

Producer Marc Guggenheim also outlined the differences, though he noted just how dramatic the difference between Kate and Batwoman truly is.

“She’s a lot like Batman in the sense that she’s kind of a dick,” Guggenheim said. “Ruby’s amazing. he brings such a different color and tone. She will interact with our heroes both as Batwoman and as Kate Kane, so you’ll see both sides of that character and that performance.”

And it’s a performance fans might get to see more of outside of the context of the crossover. A Batwoman series in development for The CW and a recent report indicated that the show may begin filming a pilot episode in April, something that lines up with previous hints from network president Mark Pedowitz that Batwoman might officially debut on the network in midseason.

“We’ll do a pilot for mid-season, whether it goes to series, I cannot tell you,” Pedowitz said earlier this year. “We have five [DC shows] on the air and just added a sixth night.”

Are you excited to see Batwoman kick some butt in “Elseworlds”? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

“Elseworlds” will begin with The Flash tonight, December 9th, at 8/7c, followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.