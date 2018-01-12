Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Super Sons’ #12 Has Huge Implications for the DC Universe

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Super Sons #12, from writers Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason with artist Tyler Kirkham.

While billed as the finale, this story really represents the epilogue to Tomasi’s “Super Sons of Tomorrow” storyline, in which the Batman of Tomorrow took on the Teen Titans in the hopes of killing Jonathan Kent, the son of Superman, before an accident with his powers killed millions.

Along the way, the Batman of Tomorrow — a dark future version of Tim Drake — rebranded himself Savior and, true to that name, ultimately sacrificed himself rather than kill Jon.

Our preview picks up moments later, and…well, just take a look at it. For those who are always wondering what stories do and do not “count” in the post-Flashpoint, post-Rebirth timeline, there is a two-page spread in this issue that is just a smorgasbord of potential answers.

Given how closely the Batman of Tomorrow is tied to Doctor Manhattan, Doomsday Clock, and DC Universe: Rebirth (he was imprisoned in the same extra-dimensional prison that held our Tim Drake, Doomsday, and Mr. Mxyzptlk at Mr. Oz’s command), it seems likely that those images are more than just plain old Easter eggs.

Another interesting element is that even with their Batman gone, the Titans of Tomorrow — older versions of Bart Allen/Impulse, Conner Kent/Superboy, and Cassie Sandsmark/Wonder Girl — are still there, and Superman (who seemingly does not remember Conner Kent at all) has some questions for his doppelganger.

Last but not least, there is a cool, variant cover from Dustin Nguyen that connects with last month’s issue. You can check out his tweet below, followed by the official solicitation text for the issue.

#supersons issue 12 out today I think, connects with 11. here’s original next to the printed issues pic.twitter.com/wuzzFkbUl1 — dustin nguyen (@duss005) January 10, 2018

“SUPER SONS OF TOMORROW” finale! Superboy and Robin must face the repercussions of the events of “Super Sons of Tomorrow” and how the emotional toll will affect their relationships with each other, their parents and the Teen Titans. Meanwhile, the past rears its ugly head to haunt Damian Wayne—in the form of his mother, Talia Al Ghul!