The Final Battle With Rex Luthor Begins in Our Exclusive Preview of The Adventures of the Super-Sons #11

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive pek at Adventures of the Super-Sons #11 from writer Peter J. Tomasi and the art team of Carlo Barberi, Matt Santorelli, and Dan Mora. In the issue, Superboy and Robin begin their final showown with Red Luthor and (sadly) remind the audience that this gem of a series is coming close to its end. Tomasi, who has written Damian Wayne in Batman & Robin and Super-Sons before this, will be bringing the character into Detective Comics in a larger role once his first, Arkham Knight-centric story has completed. He says that writing the character as he exists in the Bat-books is a different experience to writing him in Super-Sons.

“There will be some Robin/Damian around, but nothing like we saw in Batman & Robin, until after the first eight issues, probably. I really wanted to focus on Bruce/Batman in Detective Comics,” Tomasi explained when I spoke to him at New York Comic Con last fall. “[Adventures of the Super-Sons] is different because of the dynamic. When you’ve got two friends bouncing off each other — it’s like when you’re out with a buddy, it’s way different from you and your dad. So that whole dynamic is very different, and it’s fun to write. Damian and Bruce, there’s a certain familial, parental vibe that has to impact everything that they do or they say, where Jonathan and Damian, as two buddies who are completely opposite in the way that they approach life, are very different and it’s a lot of fun to write.”

You can see the official synopsis for the issue below, and the preview pages in the attached image gallery.

Superboy and Robin have been chased through the galaxy by Rex Luthor and his band of murdering minors…and at last the final battle has begun! Using the Dimensional Cube and a brand-new, shiny army of prison planet escapees, Rex has opened the portal to Earth to start his invasion! But Jon and Damian have an army of their own, and when you’re backed by a cybernetic cowboy, an intergalactic ride-share program and several hundred “planeteers,” how could you not put up an epic fight?! The Adventures of the Super-Sons #11 will be available in comic shops and online on Wednesday, June 5.