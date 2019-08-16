Exclusive “Elseworlds” Deleted Scene: Supergirl Comes to Gotham City

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a deleted scene from the forthcoming Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season box set, and it gives an insight into the “Elseworlds” crossover. In the deleted scene, seen above Supergirl finds herself at Arkham Asylum and in possession of the Book of Destiny. After seeing her up close, John Deegan decides that it is she, and not The Flash, who truly personifies power. He vanishes a moment later, suggesting that this is the moment he gets the idea to rewrite reality with himself as Superman.

Luckily for all involved, Deegan never revealed to Supergirl what else he had seen in the Book of Destiny: that she and The Flash were slated to die in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” an event originally slated for 2024 which will now take place this winter.

All three episodes of the crossover event will appear on the Arrow Blu-ray, which hits the stores next week, as well as the Supergirl and The Flash season sets that will hit stores shortly after. Each of them will also have a featurette about “Elseworlds” as well as deleted scenes, blooper reels, and more. You can check out the official synopsis for the season below.

Following Oliver Queen’s shocking decision to turn himself over the FBI and reveal his identity as the Green Arrow to the public, Oliver has spent the past five months in prison while his team was left behind to protect Star City. In the wake of Ricardo Diaz’s escape, Oliver has yet again turned into someone else inside Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Determined to keep a low profile to shorten his sentence for the sake of his family, Oliver’s limits will be tested when he and Team Arrow are pitted against the most ruthless villains they have yet to face.

Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season is available for digital purchase now from streaming video on demand platforms. The season will come to Blu-ray and DVD on August 20 from Warner Bros Home Entertainment. The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. Arrow returns to the airwaves for its final season on October 15.