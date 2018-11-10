Exclusive ‘Supergirl’ Clip: “Parasite Lost”

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with a first-look clip from “Parasite Lost,” tomorrow’s episode of Supergirl.

The episode features the newest turn for Raymond Jensen (Anthony Konechny), a DEO agent who has gotten sucked into the anti-alien crusade of Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer). As fans saw in this weeks installment, Jensen freed several dangerous aliens from DEO custody, and was then experimented on and bonded with an Angon alien parasite by Liberty.

Based on what we had already seen from the trailer, Jensen seems to be a bit more of a modern comic-accurate portrayal of Parasite, as opposed to the John Byrne-inspired Rudy Jones (William Mapother) iteration that was seen in Season 2. That version of Parasite was given a sort of origin out of John Carpenter’s The Thing, and was able to drain the life – and some of the superpowers – out of people with a simple touch.

The episode will also see Kara getting more in touch with her journalism skills — although it sounds like that might have some unintended consequences. Kara is on the alien beat, trying to write up some humanizing profiles that help everyday people overcome their bias against the “other” — but it is not working the way she had hoped and the very people she profiles start to become targets.

So far this season, much of the story has centered on a growing anti-alien hate movement, led from the shadows by the Children of Liberty and their leader, Agent Liberty.

In the comics, Agent Liberty was a superhero with a military background, and while the Sons of Liberty were a radical, anti-government group, when they started to endanger innocent people, Agent Liberty flipped on them. Eventually he went on to become a member of the Justice League.

On TV, that seems pretty unlikely; we have already seen him engage in hands-on cold-blooded torture and murder of aliens, and his hateful rhetoric does not feel like the kind of talk that is generally rewarded with a redemption arc on TV.

While all of this is going on, of course, there is intrigue among the Luthors. Lena made a deal to keep James out of jail by flipping on some old family business associates, and in the not-too-distant future, Lex is coming.

You can see the official synopsis below.

THE POWER OF THE PEN

Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) makes a surprising decision regarding Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Kara writes s series of articles highlighting aliens in National City in the hopes that humans will stop being so fearful of them. Unfortunately, the article puts some of the aliens in harm’s way.

David Mcwhirter directed the episode written by Maria Maggenti & Aadrita Mukerji.

Supergirl airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday nights, before episodes of Charmed on The CW.