‘Family Guy’: Stewie Has a Crush on ‘The Flash’s Grant Gustin

Family Guy finally addressed the long-running rumors regarding Stewie’s sexuality on Sunday night, and the series used the fastest man alive to help do it.

The new episode, titled “Send in Stewie, Please,” took place entirely in a therapist’s office, where Dr. Pritchfield (Ian McKellen) talked with Stewie about his inner-most feelings. Of course, as many knew it would, the conversation eventually led to Stewie’s sexuality, a topic that has been teased by the show for years.

When Dr. Pritchfield asked Stewie about pushing another boy down the stairs (the action that earned a trip to therapy in the first place), the diabolical character actually opened up about what was in his heart, which included a secret love for The Flash star Grant Gustin.

“I only pushed Tyler down the stairs because I like him and I’m afraid he won’t like me back,” Stewie admitted to Dr. Pritchfield, though he quickly changed his tone. “And not like him like him. I’m not gay. This whole thing isn’t because I’m gay so calm down, I can already see you licking your chops. I’m sure you live for the ‘coming out’ sessions. If anything I’m less gay than I used to be. Not that anybody at this school would care. But do I think Grant Gustin and I would make the most adorable Instagram couple? Yes, yes we would.”

Being that Dr. Pritchfield is an older man, Stewie clarified who Grant Gustin was, making sure he got his point across.

“Grant Gustin plays The Flash on The CW if you were wondering because, you know most people over 70 probably don’t know who he is,” Stewie said. “Think young Anthony Perkins.”

This was met with Dr. Pritchfield pondering the image, before reacting with an “Ooh,” clearly happy about what the actor looked like in his mind. Stewie then came back with, “There we go,” before changing the subject.

Stewie made it quite clear that he has an eye for one of the most beloved superheroes on TV, which makes us all wonder, “How does Iris feel about all of this??”

New episodes of Family Guy air on Sunday nights at 9pm ET on FOX.