A Father’s Day Gift Guide for the Dad That Wants It All

Father’s Day is right around the corner, hitting on Sunday, June 16th. There are certainly plenty of fathers out there who would love some geeky swag, and ComicBook.com has got you covered for some big-time ideas. Whether the person in question is a fan of superheroes, Marvel, DC, or whether they’re a huge gamer, movie buff, or lovers of a galaxy far, far away, there’s a bit of something for everyone here.

First, we’re going to get you started with a few of my personal favorite items that I either would love to or have received for Father’s Day. Who knows? Maybe you’re just like me and you’ll fall in love with a few of these.

Marvel teamed up with Adidas to produce a new set of shoes titled the Heroes Among Us line, which features shoes based on heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Nick Fury combined with NBA superstars like James Harden, Candace Parker, T-Mac, Damian Lillard, and John Wall. The shoes range in price from $110 (Captain Marvel) to $180 (Captain America), and you can check out the full line here.

If like me they happen to be a Golden Girls fan, Funko has a series of adorable Pops! available, featuring Dorothy, Sophia, Blanche, and Rose in all their adorable glory, though no cheesecake (or sadly Stan) is included.

If the father you’re buying for happens to be a Power Rangers fan, well you’re in luck, as you can grab Hasbro’s new set of Lightning Collection figures around town at local stores for $19.99 as well as online stores, a line that includes Lord Zedd, Dino Charge Red, White Ranger, and Shadow Ranger.

As for WWE, feel free to grab WWE’s Becky Lynch The Man Replica Jacket, so you can rep for the WWE superstar and look stylish doing so ($139.99).

But that’s enough about me; let’s get to more suggestions!

Video Games

If the person you are buying for is a gamer, thankfully you’ve got many avenues to pursue. First up is the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch:

Deals: Gamestop is running several deals at the moment that give you big credits toward a Nintendo Switch, which you can peruse here. The bigger deals are for the trade in of a PS4 Pro ($250 credit) and a PS4 or Xbox One S ($200 credit).

Released Hits: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Maria Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Super Mario Odyssey.

Upcoming Games: Super Maria Maker 2 (June 28th), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (June 25th), Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (July 19th), Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition (July 26th), Pokemon Sword & Shield (November 15th), The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019).

Xbox One:

Released Hits: Destiny 2: Forsaken, Grand Theft Auto V, Mortal Kombat 11, Read Dead Redemption 2, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears of War 4.

Upcoming Games: Madden NFL 20 (August 2nd), Gears 5 (September 6th), Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition (September 13th), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (October 25th), The Outer Worlds (October 25th), Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition (November 15th).

PlayStation 4:

Released Hits: Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Mortal Kombat 11, Destiny 2: Forsaken.

Upcoming Games: Hollow Knight (June 28th), Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (July 2nd), Dragon Quest Builders 2 (July 12th), Madden NFL 20 (August 2nd), Baldur’s Gate 1 & 2 Enhanced Edition (September 24th), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (October 25th), The Outer Worlds (October 25th), Death Stranding (November 8th), Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (November 15th).

Misc. Swag:

PlayStation fans can have their morning joe with this slick Classic PS1 Controller mug ($12.67), and you can enjoy that coffee while wearing this stylish Box Lunch exclusive Detective Pikachu Hi-Hat Cafe Cup shirt ($28.90). Caught in the rain? Don’t fear getting wet with this slick Disney Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Umbrella ($21.67), and if you know someone into The Witcher this Witcher Deluxe Flask Set may be the perfect gift ($34.99).

For the Funko Pop! fan, a new Gears of War set is ready to go, featuring a Locust Boomer, Queen Myrrah, Kait Diaz, and Marcus Fenix, and you can check them all out here ($10.99). For the Overwatch fans, this Wrecking Ball 6-Inch Pop! might be a perfect get, and you can purchase it now for $19.99.

Star Wars

As Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker looms on the horizon, now is the perfect time to grab your favorite dad some cool Star Wars gear, and you can never go wrong with Lightsabers.

Fans can grab one of three Black Series FX Lightsabers based on their favorite characters, including Mace Windu’s purple saber ($174.99), Darth Vader’s iconic red saber ($149.99), and Luke Skywalker’s green saber ($149.99).

If you’re looking for something for a desk or shelf, Funko’s got you covered with the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Darth Vader and Stormtrooper Vynl 2-Pack, which looks amazing ($14.99). You can also grab a 10-inch Wicket Target Exclusive Pop! at the moment, which will run you $29.99.

For those who would rather build their gift, you can always get them this sweet LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker set ($149.99), though if you want to give them something they can use everyday look no further than the Our Universe Star Wars Han Solo Carbonite Fragrance ($24.90). If you want to spruce up the bar, look no further than the Star Wars Lando Calrissian Glass Set ($52.42).

Sometimes it’s best to go with a simple but effective T-shirt as a gift, and the Star Wars Rebel Alliance Color Gradient T-Shirt ($28.90) and Star Wars Galaxy Dad Long-Sleeve T-Shirt are both good choices.

TV

Fans have never had as much to choose from on television as they do these days, though one of the biggest shows recently concluded its run in Game of Thrones. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t spoil your dad with some cool Game of Thrones merchandise, and you definitely should.

If you’re on a budget you can always grab him a Game of Thrones House Stark Premium Journal ($14.92), or if you want to spruce up his office or living space you can grab either a Game of Thrones Targaryen LED Candle or Stark LED Candle ($17.17). If you want something he can wear you can grab the Game of Thrones Stark Direwolf Green Men’s Tie ($54.99) or a more casual Game of Thrones Winterfell Stark Crewneck ($44.90).

Got a Bobs Burgers fan on your hands? That’s fine too, as you can grab him a Bob’s Burgers World’s Greatest Dad T-Shirt ($24.95) or a Bob’s Burgers STOP IT Mug ($14.95). Continuing the animation theme, you should check out Inside Family Guy for the fan who loves Seth McFarlane’s hit series ($20.53), and Rick and Morty fans will love the Rick and Morty 7-Inch Vinyl Figure ($37.49).

DC

For the DC Comics lover in the family, you can’t go wrong with Batman, and there’s plenty of cool Batman-themed gifts to pick from, including this gorgeous Batman Inspired Built Up Backpack, which features the symbol on the back and comes in a slick blue, gold, and black color scheme ($79.99).

If they like statues but you want to make an impression, you can’t go wrong with this Batman Black and White statue by Gerard Way ($69.99), though you can’t go wrong with the DC Cover Girls Catwoman by Joelle Jones Statue either ($72.99). If the dad in question is a big classic Wonder Woman television series fan, you might want to pick up the Cryptozoic DC Comics Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Vinyl Figure ($29.99).

If you’re wanting to go the comics route, there’s plenty to get there too. You can get your favorite Batman fan Detective Comics #1000: The Deluxe Edition, which will hit on June 18th for $19.99 and features the entity of the original #1000 issue as well as a bonus gallery, an uncollected story, and an original story from Batman writer Alan Grant.

For those looking for something a bit more grounded in realism, you can check out Six Days: The Incredible Story of D-Day’s Lost Chapter ($24.99) which is a take on the true story of the 82nd Airborne Division, the battle they fought in a small village for six days, and those who survived to retell the story.

For those looking for DC Pops, you can pre-order the Batman Dark Nights: Metal Red Death Pop! ($12.99) which comes out in July, or you could go with the Batman 1950 Batmobile 80th Anniversary Pop! Vinyl Vehicle ($29.99) for something a bit more elaborate.

Marvel

Marvel fans have more than a few choices to choose from as well, and for the traveler, you can buy the Marvel Deadpool Tonal Built-Up Backpack ($69.90), which features a slick black and grey palette and has all sorts of compartments and sleeves for everything you’ll need for your trip. There’s also this awesome Marvel Black Panther Wakanda T’Challa Jersey ($34.90), but if you want something a bit cheaper you can pick up the Marvel Iron Man Bottle Opener ($9.67), which lets you open bottles in style.

For those looking for Comics, you can grab the Captain America fan in your life Marvel’s Captain America: Evolutions of a Legend ($19.99), which collects a variety of comics that feature all of Cap’s numerous costumes throughout the years for a one-stop source. If someone recently saw Captain Marvel in theaters and wants to learn more about the character, you can’t go wrong with grabbing Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More either ($10.99).

If you’re looking for something a bit heavier on the art, you can pick up a copy of The Marvel Art of Skottie Young, which features a collection of some of his best comic pages, covers, and cartoons ($9.99).

Pop! wise you can grab the Avengers: Endgame Hulk 6-Inch Pop! ($19.99), which shows Hulk wielding the Nano Gauntlet, and while you’re at it you can also pick up Spider-Man: Far From Home Mysterio Pop! in preparation for the upcoming film.

Movies

There are plenty of big films in theaters at the moment, giving you even more options for Father’s Day.

One such option is the recently released Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and for the Godzilla fan you know the King Kong vs. Godzilla 1962 Godzilla SH MonsterArts Figure is pretty freaking sweet ($99.99). For those looking for something on the higher end, look no further than this gorgeous statue from Art Spirits of Shin Godzilla ($199.99), which is still up for pre-order and releases next month.

Fans of Disney’s Aladdin have a whole assortment of Pops! to choose from ($10.99), as well as this amazing Disney Aladdin Genie Face Ceramic Mug ($13.99). Toy Story 4 is also right around the corner, and you can pick up the Disney Pixar Toy Story Woody Baseball Jersey ($36.67) or the Funko Vynl. Toy Story Woody and Buzz Lightyear set ($14.17).

If you’re looking for a cult classic fan, it doesn’t get much more cult classic than Office Space, and you can pick up Milton’s Swingline Office Space Red Stapler for $17.99.

For the Ghostbusters fan, you can go for something small like the Ghostbusters Slimer Glow in the Dark Coffee Mug ($14.99) or something big, like the Ghostbusters 1984 Ecto-1 1:6 Scale Vehicle ($1599.99).

WWE

If you’ve got a WWE fan in your life, you have plenty of options to choose from. For those that like to represent their WWE love as part of their wardrobe, WWE has an assortment of delightful Rock ‘Em Socks available ($19.99 to $24.99). From classic WWE stars like Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, Ric Flair, Ultimate Warrior, to current stars like Becky Lynch, The New Day, and Braun Strowman, you’ll find someone you love. There’s even WrestleMania versus editions that feature a different superstar on each sock, and you can always go with those slick looking NWO Wolfpack socks if you don’t like the others.

You can also grab a replica championship belt if you have some money to spend, like the WWE Championship belt ($429.99), the Stone Cold Smoking Skull Championship Belt ($379.99), or the International Championship Belt ($399.99).

For the WWE fan who loves to cook you can pick up the official WWE Cookbook ($29.99), and if they would rather look stylish than grab them a WWE Championship Title Collectors Watch, which comes in the regular Championship and Universal Championship styles ($79.99).

If you have a coffee drinker you need to buy for, you can’t go wrong with the line of Twisted Bliss T-Shirts and mugs ($18.99 to $27.99), which read “No Coffee/No Bliss. You can also grab a host of other mugs from WWE Shop, including the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Mug ($14.99) because it’s awesome.

